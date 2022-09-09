ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Polk, LA

klax-tv.com

Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy to present reading Sept. 20

NATCHITOCHES – Louisiana’s current Poet Laureate, Mona Lisa Saloy, will visit Northwestern State University for a poetry reading on Tuesday September 20 at 7 p.m. in the Varnado Hall ballroom at 541 University Parkway in Natchitoches. The event is free and open to the public. Those unable to attend in person can watch virtually through Microsoft Teams at www.nsula.edu/LFCEvent.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Mother, 3 children accepting donations after house burns on Windmill Ln.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles firefighter received a minor burn injury battling a house fire on Windmill Lane off Gauthier Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire department got the call around 5 p.m. Ten LCFD trucks and one Westlake Fire Department truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under control as the fire burned through the roof of the home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Fort Polk, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss

Louisiana Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicle While Conducting Dive Training in Carlyss. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies with the Marine Division & Dive Team were conducting dive training at the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Carlyss, Louisiana when they recovered a truck from the water.
CARLYSS, LA
KPLC TV

New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum

Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Inmate dies at Oakdale prison

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and are seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cenlanow.com

Grant Parish car crash claims life of Colfax woman

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167. The crash claimed the life of 86-year-old Eva H. Burks. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Nissan Versa,...
GRANT PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Human remains found in Beauregard Parish

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

