86-Year-Old Eva H Burks Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash On Louisiana Highway 8 (Alexandria, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop E reported a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 8, west of U.S. Highway 167. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy to present reading Sept. 20
NATCHITOCHES – Louisiana’s current Poet Laureate, Mona Lisa Saloy, will visit Northwestern State University for a poetry reading on Tuesday September 20 at 7 p.m. in the Varnado Hall ballroom at 541 University Parkway in Natchitoches. The event is free and open to the public. Those unable to attend in person can watch virtually through Microsoft Teams at www.nsula.edu/LFCEvent.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
KPLC TV
Mother, 3 children accepting donations after house burns on Windmill Ln.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles firefighter received a minor burn injury battling a house fire on Windmill Lane off Gauthier Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire department got the call around 5 p.m. Ten LCFD trucks and one Westlake Fire Department truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under control as the fire burned through the roof of the home.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation
Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Importance of Hep C screenings, and how it is now a curable disease. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. For years, patients with Hepatitis C have struggled with treatment for their disease, but...
Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck.
KPLC TV
New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum
Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
KPLC TV
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression Seven forms way out in the Atlantic
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tropical system we have been tracking for the past few days over the Atlantic Ocean has gained enough organization to be classified as a Tropical Depression. Tropical Depression 7 is located about 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving westward toward the islands of the Caribbean.
kalb.com
Inmate dies at Oakdale prison
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
kalb.com
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and are seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Haunted House Like No Other, 'Gothic Jail After Dark' Returns in DeRidder
One of the most unique and authentic haunted houses in the state of Louisiana is returning this October as Gothic Jail After Dark in DeRidder is back.
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
cenlanow.com
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
Lake Charles American Press
Human remains found in Beauregard Parish
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
