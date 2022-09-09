Read full article on original website
Related
seattlemet.com
The Duel of the Oktoberfests
The festival seems simple enough: Mix beer, lederhosen, the sweet sounds of a few accordion bands, and repeat every weekend in fall. For years, Oktoberfest was one of the biggest (though not the biggest) time of year in Bavarian-themed Leavenworth. But a year after the event was canceled, this year suddenly sees a veritable overflow of Oktoberfests.
seattlemet.com
Best Places to Eat in Leavenworth
The goofy Bavarian tourist town has sneakily turned into a rich destination for quality dining. It's been a long time since sausages and giant pretzels were the height of eating out in Leavenworth. A recent bust of creative culinary options means the mountain town can provide everything from novel fast food to fine dining, all under the cheery decor borrowed from Bavaria. Note that the busy tourist hub is rarely slow; reservations, where available, are recommended.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA
A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
railfan.com
Wildfires Disrupt Amtrak, Freight Railroads in the Cascades
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Two major wildfires, one of the dozens currently burning across the Pacific Northwest, disrupted rail traffic along BNSF Railway and Union Pacific main lines and Washington and Oregon this weekend. Near Skykomish, Washington, along BNSF’s Scenic Subdivision (former Great Northern) the 7,660-acre Bolt Creek Fire forced...
ifiberone.com
Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties
WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
ncwlife.com
Comments sought on possible Riverfront Park improvements
The city of Wenatchee and the Chelan County PUD want you to have a say in planned improvements to Riverfront Park. The design of the first phase is underway, and possible plan elements include a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements. The city and PUD will hold public...
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
luxury-houses.net
Designed and Built to Last with High-end Timeless Finishes, this Waterfront Estate in Manson Listed at $3.325M
The Estate in Manson is a luxurious home providing tons of outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 721 Manson Boulevard, Manson, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 3,591 square feet of living spaces. Call Rhett J. Crow – Windermere RE/Lk Chelan Dwntwn (Phone: 509 714-7118) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Manson.
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
ifiberone.com
A former deputy was fired by Chelan County Sheriff's Office in 2019, so why is she still among the highest paid?
WENATCHEE - Chelan County payroll records show that former Sheriff's deputy Jennifer Tyler is currently one of the highest paid people on the county's payroll despite not having physically worked for the agency since 2019. So, what gives?. Tyler started receiving monthly checks in April 2021 after signing a second,...
Comments / 1