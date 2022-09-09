ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

The Duel of the Oktoberfests

The festival seems simple enough: Mix beer, lederhosen, the sweet sounds of a few accordion bands, and repeat every weekend in fall. For years, Oktoberfest was one of the biggest (though not the biggest) time of year in Bavarian-themed Leavenworth. But a year after the event was canceled, this year suddenly sees a veritable overflow of Oktoberfests.
Best Places to Eat in Leavenworth

The goofy Bavarian tourist town has sneakily turned into a rich destination for quality dining. It's been a long time since sausages and giant pretzels were the height of eating out in Leavenworth. A recent bust of creative culinary options means the mountain town can provide everything from novel fast food to fine dining, all under the cheery decor borrowed from Bavaria. Note that the busy tourist hub is rarely slow; reservations, where available, are recommended.
Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA

A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
Wildfires Disrupt Amtrak, Freight Railroads in the Cascades

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Two major wildfires, one of the dozens currently burning across the Pacific Northwest, disrupted rail traffic along BNSF Railway and Union Pacific main lines and Washington and Oregon this weekend. Near Skykomish, Washington, along BNSF’s Scenic Subdivision (former Great Northern) the 7,660-acre Bolt Creek Fire forced...
Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties

WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
Comments sought on possible Riverfront Park improvements

The city of Wenatchee and the Chelan County PUD want you to have a say in planned improvements to Riverfront Park. The design of the first phase is underway, and possible plan elements include a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements. The city and PUD will hold public...
Designed and Built to Last with High-end Timeless Finishes, this Waterfront Estate in Manson Listed at $3.325M

The Estate in Manson is a luxurious home providing tons of outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 721 Manson Boulevard, Manson, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 3,591 square feet of living spaces. Call Rhett J. Crow – Windermere RE/Lk Chelan Dwntwn (Phone: 509 714-7118) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Manson.
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
