Heated debate breaks out at Johnston County education meeting over embroiled board member
Smithfield, N.C. — Tensions were running high at the Johnston County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night as people expressed both their frustration and support for embroiled school board member and suspended Smithfield police officer Ronald Johnson. "Our teachers are doing great things, and our kids should be...
NC board recommends Garner charter school, despite concerns it would encourage 'white flight'
Raleigh, N.C. — A state charter school panel has recommended a new charter school in Wake County. American Leadership Academy in Garner would be the town's first. But the school's largely white enrollment at another location in Wilmington has the Wake County Public School System concerned about the potential for "white flight" here.
Speakers praise, condemn Johnston County’s efforts to remove school board member
Some speakers thanked the Johnston County school board for trying to remove Ronald Johnson. Other speakers accused the board of engaging in a “witch hunt.”
Shaw University asking for feedback on what's next for school
Raleigh, N.C. — Time is running out to weigh in on the future of downtown Raleigh and Shaw University. Wednesday night, those interested can join a conversation on what's next for the school. University leaders are currently gathering feedback on what they'd like to see for new residence halls, a student center and other facilities.
Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo
RALEIGH, N.C. — Nearly six years after flood damage from Hurricane Matthew displaced Thad Artis from his home in Goldsboro, North Carolina, he has still not been placed in permanent housing. Living alone in a motel for the past two years, growing increasingly frustrated with what he considers empty...
Wake County plans to survey 2,000 residents. Here’s what leaders want to figure out
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might soon get a phone call or an email asking what you think of Wake County. County officials said Tuesday they’re surveying residents about their quality of live and the issues the community is facing. The county has a contract with Probolsky Research...
Live flies & no hair restraints: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 13)
At one Raleigh Mexican restaurant this week, warm tortillas were being stored in grocery bags.
After receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
Wake Sheriff Baker defends himself in light of petition for removal from office
Raleigh, N.C. — Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded Wednesday to a petition to remove him from office that was filed on Monday. State law allows voters to petition for the removal of a political office-holder with just five signatures. Because the Wake County District Attorney was not one of those signing this petition, Baker says it should be dismissed.
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
Urgent housing repair program in Rocky Mount open to applications
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Once a year the city of Rocky Mount offers up to $15,000 in assistance to very low-income homeowners facing the urgent need for housing repairs. On Monday, the newest batch of those grants opened up to applications. A couple of the main goals of...
Third report of drink tampering reported at ECU fraternity
Greenville, N.C. — Students are calling for action after a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house at East Carolina University. Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night. It comes after university police received a report of drink tampering involving two people - one...
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
4 murders in 6 days: Is a string of south Durham murders connected?
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a surge in homicides – four murders in just six days. The latest homicide was Tuesday night, when a body was found in a trunk at an apartment complex. All of the killings happened in the southern part of the Durham.
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Driver with license already revoked is busted after 100+ mph chase in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who already had his driver’s license revoked was arrested after he led deputies on a 100 mph car chase over the weekend in Halifax County, deputies said. The incident happened Saturday when deputies were patrolling an area near the intersection of...
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one eastern North Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville. When deputies got there, they found...
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
