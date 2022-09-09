ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

WRAL News

Shaw University asking for feedback on what's next for school

Raleigh, N.C. — Time is running out to weigh in on the future of downtown Raleigh and Shaw University. Wednesday night, those interested can join a conversation on what's next for the school. University leaders are currently gathering feedback on what they'd like to see for new residence halls, a student center and other facilities.
WRAL News

Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nearly six years after flood damage from Hurricane Matthew displaced Thad Artis from his home in Goldsboro, North Carolina, he has still not been placed in permanent housing. Living alone in a motel for the past two years, growing increasingly frustrated with what he considers empty...
WITN

Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
NewsBreak
cbs17

2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
WRAL

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
WITN

Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one eastern North Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville. When deputies got there, they found...
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

