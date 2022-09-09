ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors

Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?

While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
Weird Stuff In Texas: A Public Toilet With Mirrors? I C U P!

Public restroom. Two words that you either despise or love, depending on whether or not you actually enjoy using them. In some cases, desperate times call for desperate measures but for the most part, personally, I resort to being a 4-year-old and just make sure I go before I leave the house. Remember when mom used to tell you that? It comes in handy even as an adult!
Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled in 7 States Including Texas

If you're a coffee lover and enjoy Starbucks products, you need to check your fridge, pantry, and cabinets. Pepsico Inc has issued a recall for certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. Starbucks Drink Recall. Eat This, Not That! reports...
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas

Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It

Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
