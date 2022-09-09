Read full article on original website
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Is It Actually Legal In Texas For Minors To Get Drunk With Their Parents?
We all remember that one friend in high school that had the "cool mom" who would buy their teenagers beer on a Friday night. As much as I wished for it when I was young, my folks never permitted anything like that. Like most teenagers, I snuck sips of things when nobody was looking.
Scariest? World’s #1 Largest Halloween Haunted House Attraction Is Here in Texas!
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Can a Fetus Commute? How the New Abortion Laws in Texas Are Causing a Fight in the HOV Lane
If you are pregnant when you are commuting in the larger cities in Texas, is the child you are carrying considered a passenger? Some women in Texas are saying yes and fighting tickets they have been issued. According to the Texas Tribune, Brandy Bottone is a pregnant woman in the...
Scared Of Heights? Have You Driven On The TALLEST Bridge In Texas?
Everything in Texas is BIGGER. And, so are the bridges! Here in TEXAS, we like to be the biggest, widest, and yes TALLEST! So, having the Tallest bridge in Texas and the 3rd TALLEST bridge in the United States is so TEXAS! If you do have a thing for heights maybe this bridge is or is NOT for you!
Tragic! See Why Texas Is Ranked Number One In Child Car Deaths
I honestly think the perfect description of Texas heat would be smoldering. It makes the outdoors unbearable during peak summer, and even on less extreme days can turn the inside of a car into a potentially deadly heat chamber. Sadly, we hear stories every year of children dying after being...
Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors
Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?
While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
Wanted Fugitive From Midland Added to Texas Most Wanted List
A Midland man has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list, so be on the lookout, but don't try to apprehend him yourself. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is the Midland man now on the Texas Most Wanted List. Gonzalez is a...
Weird Stuff In Texas: A Public Toilet With Mirrors? I C U P!
Public restroom. Two words that you either despise or love, depending on whether or not you actually enjoy using them. In some cases, desperate times call for desperate measures but for the most part, personally, I resort to being a 4-year-old and just make sure I go before I leave the house. Remember when mom used to tell you that? It comes in handy even as an adult!
Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled in 7 States Including Texas
If you're a coffee lover and enjoy Starbucks products, you need to check your fridge, pantry, and cabinets. Pepsico Inc has issued a recall for certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. Starbucks Drink Recall. Eat This, Not That! reports...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
Insane! Video Of The Fight That Broke Out Between Players And Fans At A Texas High School Football Game
Ahhhh those Friday Night Lights! Texans love our Friday night football whether you have a son, grandson, nephew, or neighbor playing we all love to hit up a game and take in the sights, the sound (the high school band playing) the action and the FIGHTS? Wait no that kind of thing doesn't happen in high school football...until it does!
Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It
Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
