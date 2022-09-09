Read full article on original website
What will happen each day until Queen's funeral, day-by-day guide
King Charles III has been formally declared the nation’s new monarch, after the death of his mother, the Queen. Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19. Sunday September 11. At 10am the Queen’s...
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
“History”: Thousands come for last glimpse of queen
LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial.
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently
LONDON (AP) — In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South...
John Oliver's Jabs At Queen Elizabeth Are Cut From U.K. Version Of His Show
British broadcaster Sky was criticized online for scrapping the jokes.
Heinz among 800 brands forced to reapply for Royal Warrant following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Makers of products bearing the royal coat of arms on the current Royal Warrant are being forced to reflect the change in monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This means companies such as Heinz will have to remove their Royal Warrants and reapply for new ones. The current...
Queen’s funeral coverage plans announced by ITV with no advertising allowed
The scheduled coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been announced by ITV tonight (Monday). The broadcaster has confirmed it will run live, uninterrupted coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. A preview on Good Morning Britain will precede the funeral coverage. Afterwards,...
