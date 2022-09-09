ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What will happen each day until Queen's funeral, day-by-day guide

King Charles III has been formally declared the nation’s new monarch, after the death of his mother, the Queen. Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19. Sunday September 11. At 10am the Queen’s...
“History”: Thousands come for last glimpse of queen

LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial.
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Queen’s funeral coverage plans announced by ITV with no advertising allowed

The scheduled coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been announced by ITV tonight (Monday). The broadcaster has confirmed it will run live, uninterrupted coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. A preview on Good Morning Britain will precede the funeral coverage. Afterwards,...
