Mansion Global Daily: How to Stage an Open House in a Post-Covid World, August Price Growth in Dubai Declined to Slowest Pace in 18 Months, and More

Manhattan Aerie at a Trump Tower Overlooking Central Park Lists for $39 Million
A double-size residence with views of Central Park at Manhattan’s Trump International Hotel and Tower listed Monday for $39 million. A double-size residence with views of Central Park at Manhattan’s Trump International Hotel and Tower listed Monday for $39 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located on the 47th...
Manhattan Luxury Housing ‘Looks as Choppy as the Stock Market’
Manhattan’s high-end home buyers were reluctant to part with their cash last week, which resulted in a seriously slow seven-day stretch, according to Monday’s Olshan report. There were only 10 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more during the week of Labor Day in the borough—half...
Mansion Global Daily
Live Like a Former New York Yankees Star, Egypt’s Property Prices Expected to Rise, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Sept. 13, 2022. The Lead. Former Yankee’s Lavish Miami-Area Home Lists for $19.9 Million.
South Florida Megamansion With a Mini Moat Lists for Nearly $30 Million
A South Florida megamansion with a glass elevator, a small moat and access to the Intracoastal Waterway has hit the market for $29.9 million. A stone path surrounded by a mini moat leads to the entrance of the more than 15,000-square-foot residence, located on the exclusive barrier island of Manalapan in Palm Beach County. It “defines ultra-modern architecture within the comforts of a real home,” according to the listing with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman. It hit the market last week.
A 290-Acre Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley Sells for a Record $18.5 Million
Suzy Welch, wife of the late former General Electric Co. Chairman and CEO Jack Welch, has sold her roughly 290-acre estate in New York’s Hudson Valley for $18.5 million, property records show. The property was listed for $25 million in June. The identity of the buyer couldn’t be determined....
Adele Lists Beverly Hills, California, Home for $12 Million
Adele listed her Beverly Hills, California, home on Monday for $12 million. The Hamptons-style home is located in Hidden Valley, a guard-gated, celebrity-favored enclave of the city. The 34-year-old “Hello” and “Easy on Me” singer bought the home from TV personality and fashion designer Nicole Richie last May for nearly $10 million, according to records with PropertyShark.
Former Los Angeles Home of Ronald Reagan Sells for $70 Million
A former Los Angeles home of the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan has sold for $70 million. Located in the Bird Streets neighborhood of West Hollywood, the seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom home was sold off market. It was first listed for $80 million on Monday, according to listing records. The $70 million deal was recorded the same day.
Rye, New York, Home With 7,500 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $5.5 Million
This home in Rye, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Lisa S. Murphy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Welcome to 309 Grace Church Street a stunning blend of architectural detail and modern flair with 6 bedrooms and 5.1 baths set on a picturesque 1.8 acre property in Rye City! Perfect for today's needs for outdoor living, the home has an expansive 1.8 acre property offering two exceptional areas for entertaining, including a mahogany deck off the family room with built in grill overlooking the gardens as well as a newly built flagstone terrace equipped with a new outdoor kitchen including grill, storage drawers and beverage cooler. This quintessential Rye Colonial, admired from afar by so many, provides the ultimate lifestyle for work and play with approximately 7,500 square feet of exceptional living space on 4 floors. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The second and third floors feature 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths including Primary Suite with oversized spa Bath and double Dressing Rooms. This outstanding property is the perfect venue for any event whether it be an impromptu soccer game, a graduation party or a tented wedding.
U.K. Home Prices Surged 15.5% in July, According to Government Data
Property prices jumped significantly across the U.K. in July, but experts warn the numbers don’t reflect the latest economic challenges—including rising interest rates and the surging cost of living—that home buyers now face. A hike of 15.5% in the year to July left the average home price...
Duplex Penthouse With Four Terraces on New York’s Upper West Side Asks $10 Million
A $10 million duplex penthouse that’s nestled in a prime spot between two New York City landmarks, Central Park and Lincoln Center, is set to hit the market this week, Mansion Global has learned. The apartment, at the Allegro on West 62nd Street, spans 5,622 square feet of interior...
Slack’s Stewart Butterfield and Away’s Jen Rubio List San Francisco Victorian for $19.8 Million
Slack’s Stewart Butterfield and his wife, Away co-founder Jen Rubio, are listing their San Francisco Victorian for $19.8 million, according to listing agency Sotheby’s International Realty. The 7-bedroom, nearly 8,000-square-foot house, with its bay windows and delicate Italianate details, was built around 1900, according to a listing description...
A 26-Room Fairy Tale Castle in the Exurbs Outside of Detroit
This full-blown medieval castle in the Detroit exurbs offers 26 rooms, a wine cellar, a gym and a home theater along with one-of-a-kind touches like a moat, turrets, hidden passageways and trapdoors and a working drawbridge and portcullis that protect the entrance. “What’s really cool is how over the top...
Former Yankee’s Lavish Miami-Area Home Lists for $19.9 Million
There’s only one home on the market in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay community in Florida’s leafy Coral Gables, and it’s this $19.9 million home—belonging to a former Yankee—that hit the market last week. Retired New York Yankees star catcher Jorge Posada and his wife,...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,800 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million
This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Featuring today's sought after open eat in kitchen/family room environment for easy living and gracious entertaining your sleek, modern European style custom chef's kitchen has Valcucine white cabinetry, quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator, freezer and drawer storage, built-in wine storage, and, Miele appliances including a 6-burner cooktop, two dishwashers, and convention and steam ovens. This MUST SEE urban masterpiece has abundant windows throughout for the wonderful flow of natural sunlight and has been impeccably designed with a neutral decor through expensive custom paint, Hermes wall coverings, custom millwork, designer lighting, new windows, a new kitchen and baths, a new laundry room, fireplaces in both the living and family rooms, two zones of central Spacepak A/C, Sonos sound throughout and two large storage rooms. The primary bedroom is its own sanctuary through its TWO large custom walk in closets and spa style luxury bath with a 2 person shower. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Exceptional, contemporary, 2019 renovation to this 4-bedroom, 4 bath home featuring a thoughtful 3,800 square foot floor plan that lives like a single family home leading to its huge shared private terrace featuring a dog run, dining furniture, grills, a basketball hoop and playground equipment. There are several garage parking options with immediate availability, all within a block of the building starting at $320 per month.
Real-Estate Investor Keith Rubenstein Gets Nearly $50 Million for Manhattan Townhouse
Investor Keith Rubenstein has sold his Upper East Side townhouse for close to $50 million, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The Beaux-Arts townhouse had been on and off the market since 2016, when it was first listed for $84.5 million. It subsequently underwent several price cuts and was most recently listed for $55 million.
A Salt Lake City Couple Built a Second Home Next Door. Soon It Became Their First.
Side by side, on a quiet street on a mountain ridge high up above Salt Lake City, sit two homes that are at once similar and yet completely different. “It’s the culmination of a whole lifetime,” says Cynthia Strike Petrow about the two homes.Ms. Petrow, a 68-year-old musician and Pilates teacher, grew up in the traditional house, which she still owns with her three siblings. It serves as a gathering space for holidays for the extended family.
Seeing Green: Home on Pebble Beach Golf Course Lists for $31 Million
A home on California’s famed Pebble Beach golf course is hitting the market for $31 million. Known as Lucky Strike, the roughly 2-acre estate has views of the ocean and the 11th and 12th holes, according to listing agents Shelly Mitchell Lynch and Lynn Knoop of Carmel Realty Company.
Mariah Carey’s Atlanta-Area Home, Complete With Recording Booth, Lists for $6.5 Million
Songstress Mariah Carey is listing an Atlanta-area home with a recording booth for $6.5 million, according to the listing agent. The roughly 4-acre property is located in the suburb of Sandy Springs, just outside Atlanta’s tony Buckhead neighborhood. Property records show Ms. Carey bought the estate for $5.65 million in November 2021.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
Every House Is an Opportunity to Learn and Push the Design Envelope Further, Says Thomas A. Kligerman
Ask Thomas A. Kligerman why he’s drawn to shingle-style architecture, and he’ll be eager to elaborate. The New York-based architect is renowned for creating what most people consider the archetypal New England house. But for him, these Colonial Revival, shingle-wrapped residences aren’t always marked by traditional lines and details.
