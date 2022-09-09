ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Home total loss after fire on Saint George Drive, at least three displaced

By Calista Silva
 5 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Drive.

The roof of the home has collapsed and firefighters say the house is a total loss. At least three people were living in the home and have been displaced.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or residents living in the house. There is no cause for the fire yet, but it is believed to have started in the roof/attic area, according to Salinas Fire.

