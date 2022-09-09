ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in Duluth shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth

As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
Two People Injured After Shooting On 3rd Street In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are responding to a shooting on the 100-block of East 3rd Street Thursday evening. Police found two people at the scene who are now hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?

Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor

A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth

The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth

When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station

DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday. Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening. The shooting happened over...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens

The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
Duluth Police Department Introduces School Resource Officers In Funny Photo Series

The 2022-2023 school year is underway for students across the Northland and last week there were countless back-to-school photos shared across social media to prove it. However, these photos were not shared exclusively by proud parents in the area. The Duluth Police Department also had their own series of back-to-school photos to introduce their School Resource Officers (SRO).
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
