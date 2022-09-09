Read full article on original website
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
2 injured in Duluth shooting
DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
Duluth Officials Provide Updates on 21 Avenue E, Glenwood Roundabout Projects
Have you heard the exciting news? It's National Roundabout Week! While that may be a "reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways", we do have a couple of roundabout construction projects underway in Duluth that are having significant traffic impacts, especially now that school has started.
Duluth Mentioned In Washington Post Article About Cities With Most Bike Commuters
The Washington Post had an article about cities with the most bike commuters, and our beautiful city of Duluth was mentioned in it. The article did some data analysis about cities with people who commuted on bikes rather than drove cars. The Post found that 1 in 40 people bike to work, but that number has been declining in the past decade.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
Two People Injured After Shooting On 3rd Street In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are responding to a shooting on the 100-block of East 3rd Street Thursday evening. Police found two people at the scene who are now hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
I-535 Blatnik Bridge Traffic Control Removed Between Duluth + Superior
Some good news for Northland motorists arrived late last week from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT announced traffic on the I-535 Blatnik Bridge had been restored to two lanes in each direction as the maintenance project that was in progress was substantially completed on Saturday, September 10. The goal...
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor
A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth
The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station
DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday. Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening. The shooting happened over...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens
The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
Duluth Police Department Introduces School Resource Officers In Funny Photo Series
The 2022-2023 school year is underway for students across the Northland and last week there were countless back-to-school photos shared across social media to prove it. However, these photos were not shared exclusively by proud parents in the area. The Duluth Police Department also had their own series of back-to-school photos to introduce their School Resource Officers (SRO).
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Ponders Going to Cashless System for Events
With concerts and other events once again being scheduled at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, they have once again turned their focus on finding ways to reduce lines at beer and concession areas. Lines for beer and cider were one thing they tried to improve upon earlier this year when...
Is All-Day Breakfast Coming Back To Duluth – Superior Area McDonalds Locations?
It's viral and it hit a lot of Mcdonalds breakfast fans on all the right notes. A message that the breakfast menu at the fast food restaurant was going to be available (again) all day long hit social media and took off like wild fire. A little back story: Introduced...
Family Fun! Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon in Duluth
The first day of fall is officially Thursday, September 22, but you don't have to wait until then to start your fall traditions, such as picking out pumpkins, fall crafts and more. A perfect place in Duluth to do just that is the Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch and it's about...
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
