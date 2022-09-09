ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

starvedrock.media

Sen. Bailey criticizes Illinois Gov. Pritzker over his handling of crime

(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime. Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
starvedrock.media

Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills

(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches; Four Illinois colleges make rankings list

Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
starvedrock.media

Unions support Amendment 1 with new ad; critics warn of tax increases

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot is being promoted by unions in Illinois. Supporters say the measure will protect workers' rights. Opponents say it will further drive the state off a fiscal cliff through new tax increases. A new advertisment has been released on TV...
starvedrock.media

Opponents mulling court challenge with CARE Court signed into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill Wednesday that will create a framework in civil courts to provide court-ordered treatment plans for individuals with severe mental illness. Opponents are already considering options to challenge the bill. The new law, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery...
starvedrock.media

Recreational marijuana on Missourians' ballots in November

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a ruling upholding the Secretary of State’s process for putting a recreational marijuana legalization measure on the November ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit in late August against Secretary of State John...
starvedrock.media

Illinois hog farmers feel the inflation heat

(The Center Square) – Rising costs are hitting Illinois farmers where it hurts as inflation continues to grip the nation. Illinois Pork Producers Executive Director Jennifer Tirey said that prices continue to rise for feed, supplies, shipping and transportation. For pork producers, it isn't as simple as simply raising the price of a Big Mac like fast-food restaurant McDonald's may do to make up for the increased cost.
starvedrock.media

North Carolina Republicans sue Board of Elections over absentee ballot deadlines, observer limits

(The Center Square) — Republicans are suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections over state election rules they allege are beyond the board's authority. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party, and Clay County Republican Party Chairwoman Barbara Deas filed a lawsuit last week over the board's decisions to push back the deadline for absentee ballots and to limit election observers.
starvedrock.media

Big Rain Maker Across Northern Illinois

Hopefully you enjoyed the sun and warmth this past Saturday with Sunday being a washout across Starved Rock Country. According to folks at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru, they measured 2.3 inches of rain on Sunday and nearly four-tenths of an inch Monday morning. Over an inch of rain was reported by National Weather Service spotters in Earlville and Mendota with less than an inch recorded in places like Princeton and Ottawa.
starvedrock.media

Alleged Moving Violators Slowed Down

La Salle police served a warrant early Sunday morning. At about 2:30 on 9-11, they arrested 19-year-old Jaden Alvarez of 12th Street in Peru on a failure-to-appear warrant. The original charge was no valid driver's license. They picked up Alvarez in the 200 block of Kilmer Road. Alvarez posted 300 dollars' bond and was cut loose with a new Ottawa court date.
starvedrock.media

La Salle Police Pop Juveniles on Retail Theft, Cannabis, Curfew, Trespassing Charges

La Salle police were called to Beck's on Third Street in the wee hours of Monday morning, not long after midnight. The complaint was retail theft. After looking into it, police arrested three juveniles – a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from La Salle, and a 17-year-old from Oglesby. The 15-year-old has been charged with retail theft and breaking ordinance on curfew and trespassing. The 16-year-old was hit with citations for possession of cannabis and breaking curfew. And the 17-year-old also got a curfew citation.
starvedrock.media

Services Set For Couple Killed In Rural La Salle Explosion

A husband and wife tragically killed in a home explosion will be laid to rest together. A memorial mass and visitation along with burial services for 57-year-old Michele and 57-year-old Robert Waters of La Salle are scheduled for Tuesday. The mass and visitation are at St. Hyacinth's Church in La Salle with burial at the church cemetery. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling arrangements.
foodsafetynews.com

Illinois county reports outbreak of infections from Campylobacter

The McHenry County Department of Health in Illinois is reporting a significant increase in infections from Campylobacter. Health officials have identified eight cases of campylobacteriosis with illness onsets between Aug. 17 and Aug. 30. That is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July.
