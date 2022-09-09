Hopefully you enjoyed the sun and warmth this past Saturday with Sunday being a washout across Starved Rock Country. According to folks at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru, they measured 2.3 inches of rain on Sunday and nearly four-tenths of an inch Monday morning. Over an inch of rain was reported by National Weather Service spotters in Earlville and Mendota with less than an inch recorded in places like Princeton and Ottawa.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO