Twyla Mitchell
Twyla Mitchell, age 64, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. A visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a committal service to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Twyla Jean Mitchell was born...
Patrick John Rosenhamer
Patrick John Rosenhamer age 81, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on September 10, 2022, in hospice care at the New Ulm Hospital. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 10 until 11 am at the North Entrance of the church.
Frances Berg
Frances Berg age 79, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on September 8, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at the...
Dr. Dean P. Brinkman
Dr. Dean P. Brinkman, age 59 of Sleepy Eye, MN died September 5, 2022 from complications during emergency heart surgery at the U of M Fairview, Twin Cities. His family was at his side during his final minutes on earth before God reached down to take him to his ultimate home in heaven.
Ramona Kathleen Kuehl Larson
Ramona Kathleen Kuehl Larson, age 77 of Westbook, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Westbrook Community Center. Interment will be in the Westbrook Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Redwood County Court News for August 15 – 21, 2022
Katie Trevino, Minneapolis: felony theft, stay of imposition, local confinement 12 days, credit for nine days time served, supervised probation three years, fees and fines $385. Adam Donald Sipe, Storden: 1) misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. 2) misdemeanor traffic regulation – driver...
Rural Olivia man dies Tuesday in tree-cutting accident
A rural Olivia man died Tuesday morning in a tree-cutting accident. On Tuesday, September 13, at 10:43 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a tree that had fallen on a male subject near 320th St. southwest of Olivia in Henryville Township.
Fairfax man identified in fatal tree-cutting accident
On September 13 at 10:43 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a tree that had fallen on a male subject near 320th St. southwest of Olivia in Henryville Township. First-arriving Renville County Sheriff’s Office personnel discovered Anderson on the ground near...
Madison Lake teen injured in Highway 14 crash dies of injuries
A Madison Lake teen seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon has died. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. A crash report was updated at 9 a.m. to show the teen had succumbed to her injuries.
Marshall man responsible for armed stand-off in Redwood Falls Tuesday
A Marshall man was responsible for an armed stand-off in a Redwood Falls residential area Tuesday. On September 12, at 10:38 p.m. Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 400 block of East 2nd Street in the City of Redwood Falls. A female victim told officers the suspect, Christopher William Heuer, age 32, of Marshall, had allegedly assaulted the female and left before law enforcement arrived. Additional investigation revealed the suspect may have been armed with two firearms, and had outstanding arrest warrants from two other counties.
Garvin man sentenced for wood stove, tool thefts in Lamberton
A Garvin man, Sean Eric Vanmerveren, age 24, has been sentenced in Redwood County District Court for stealing several wood stoves and a variety of tools from a Lamberton shed last November. According to court documents, on Nov. 27, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned of a theft that had...
Morgan man sentenced for felony check forgery
A Morgan man, Sage Hisday, age 47, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for making alterations on a check he tried to cash in Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on Dec. 17, 2021, the Redwood Falls Police Department was contacted by a man who got a call from a local bank, saying one of his checks, for $750, had been altered by someone trying to cash it three days earlier. The bank seized the check and did not process it.
Renville County, Mankato DWI arrests had some of the highest blood-alcohol content in the past year
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, DWI arrests have increased by more than ten percent statewide compared to a year ago. Notable DWI arrests in the past year included a motorcyclist in Renville County. Sheriff’s deputies say the rider kept tipping the motorcycle over and riding in the wrong lane of the traffic. The motorcyclist had a .23 blood-alcohol content.
Highway 19 near Winthrop detours starts Monday
Highway 19 east of Winthrop closes Monday as a bridge replacement project gets underway. Travelers will be detoured to Highway 15 and Sibley county roads 10 and 4 for the duration of construction. Originally planned to start in August, the project was delayed to accommodate a utility relocation. The project...
Accused Willmar teen gunman could be tried as an adult
Kandiyohi County officials want to charge a 16-year-old Willmar boy as an adult for allegedly shooting at a man who confronted him about tampering with his car. According to KWLM, court records say Adrian Medina fired at least 8 shots at the man in the 400 Block of Julii Street early on the morning of August 27th. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina.
Walz authorizes state disaster assistance for KLGR-area counties
Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday authorized emergency assistance for thirteen Minnesota counties due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms in two weather events which occurred in June and July. On June 20-24, Lac qui Parle was among the counties that experienced severe thunderstorms, which included damaging winds, heavy rain, and...
