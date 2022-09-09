A Morgan man, Sage Hisday, age 47, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for making alterations on a check he tried to cash in Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on Dec. 17, 2021, the Redwood Falls Police Department was contacted by a man who got a call from a local bank, saying one of his checks, for $750, had been altered by someone trying to cash it three days earlier. The bank seized the check and did not process it.

MORGAN, MN