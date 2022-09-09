ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest iPhone software update

Apple on Monday released iOS 16, the latest major software update for the iPhone lineup. Alongside iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9 for the Apple Watch and TVOS 16 for the Apple TV. iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October. Included in iOS 16 are...
Discover Samsung sale: Get a free memory upgrade with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Discover Samsung event has launched, and to start the sale, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Starting at 9 am ET, purchasing one of Samsung's new flagship devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (unlocked), will net you a $150 eCertificate (Samsung credit) and a free memory upgrade, potentially saving you over a hundred dollars for a version with improved specifications.
Samsung's 43-inch M70B monitor doubles as a smart TV and is $100 off

When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.
The best phones you can buy right now

Samsung and Apple have both released new versions of their flagship smartphones this year, and with so many other great models on the market, choosing the best phone for you may be a daunting task. Things like battery life, storage space, and even health and safety features factor into how well a new phone will fit into your existing lineup of mobile devices you need for work and entertainment.
What does iPhone 14's switch to eSIM mean for privacy, security, and travel?

SIM cards are small data cards, roughly the size of a Micro SD card. The SIM (subscriber identity module) contains, as the name implies, subscriber identity information that tells the telephone service carrier about who is using the phone. This is necessary to grant access to the carrier's network, as well as for billing. Law enforcement organizations also use SIM information to identify phones and their users.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a low wrist, high reward tracker at $99

$99.95 at Target$99.95 at Best Buy$98.95 at Walmart. There is no question that the past two years have brought a shift in focus toward our personal health and wellness. That's why products like the new Fitbit Inspire 3 are quintessential. The latest model serves as a tiny, unobtrusive tracker to capture your health and wellness data 24/7 with very little interaction needed.
The HomePod mini is for Sirious Apple users only

The HomePod mini is a smart speaker that brings Siri into your home in all her light. With a simple and attractive design, the HomePod mini works as a hub for your smart devices to connect to, while moonlighting as a rich, full-bodied speaker that will surprise you with its quality. But is it a good choice for your smart home journey?
Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are 36% off right now

If you're commuting on a train or even just traveling on an airplane, the background noise can be distracting and frustrating when you just want to listen to your music. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones can run as high as $399 – but if you're open to a certified refurbished pair, you can save 36% on a pair and get them for only $253.
Samsung's big, beautiful Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is $500 off

If you're wanting to make the absolute most out of your gaming, you absolutely need to pick up the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It's an expensive gaming accessory, but thanks to Discover Samsung, you can pick it up and save $500 right now on this 49-inch screen for only $1,799.
Is this the ultimate Windows docking station? Meet the Accell Thunderbolt 4

If you've never used a docking station like Accell's Thunderbolt 4 Dock, you're missing out. Loads of us use a single, often work-provided, laptop when we're on the go and working from home. The hassle of swapping between these two scenarios means we often find ourselves struggling to get work done on a tiny laptop display with nothing but its built-in keyboard and touchpad. After all, who feels like connecting and disconnecting six or seven cables multiple times a day to take advantage of external monitors and peripherals?
Most people don't need Apple's flashy new adventure tech. Here's what we actually need

By the time Apple finished showcasing the new products and features debuting at its 2022 "Far Out" event, I felt…left out. And I doubt I was alone. Of course, there were the standard processor speed bumps, battery life improvements, etc. But, as far as completely new features went, Apple seemed intent on targeting niche, idealized versions of an iPhone or Apple Watch owner, instead of real people.
Logitech's new Brio 505 webcam is smarter and cheaper than the competition

Logitech is no stranger to making high-quality computer peripherals, whether it's for work or play. As the question lingers on about whether the future of work lies within the four walls of corporate buildings, at home, or a bit of both, Logitech believes its latest product, the $129 Brio 500 Series webcam, will meet the collaborative needs of business professionals and consumers.
iOS 15.7: Apple patches new iPhone security flaw, so it's time to update

Apple has released patches to address kernel flaws affecting iOS/iPadOS 15 and macOS Big Sur and Catalina that are under attack. Apple in an advisory says the two newly disclosed kernel flaws "may have been actively exploited". One kernel flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-32917, is addressed in iOS/iPadOS 15.7, macOS Monterey...
The best GoPro accessory? It's not what you'd think

One of the biggest reasons for choosing a GoPro over a competing action camera is the massive accessories market. If there's something you wish existed for a GoPro, it probably does!. There are grips and lights and microphones and much more. Also: GoPro HERO11 Black: The world's best action camera...
Your Google Pixel has car crash detection, too. Here's how to set it up

Apple's recent iPhone launch saw a particular focus on emergency and safety features. While Emergency SOS via Satellite made waves for its out-of-this-world communication tech, Crash Detection -- carried over from the Apple Watch -- made for a more practical and tragically-convenient user feature. By monitoring changes in air pressure,...
