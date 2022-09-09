Teyonah Parris Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Teyonah Parris. The actress took to her Instagram page to announce she is pregnant with her first child.View this post on Instagram

In a sponsored post with Clear Blue, the Candyman actress said, “We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”

The 34-year-old actress is using her pregnancy as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Black maternal and infant health.

“As part of this exciting moment, I wanted to help raise awareness for Clearblue partner @marchofdimes and their amazing efforts to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health. They offer a training for health care providers with the goal of addressing implicit bias in the health care system to avoid perpetuating the cycles of attitudes and stereotypes that unconsciously affect one’s understanding, actions and decisions in order to achieve equity for all moms and babies. And their #ItStartsWithMom campaign continues to provide moms and moms-to-be with resources and information on topics ranging from getting ready to be a mom to maternal health and wellness. I encourage you to check out their website and Instagram to see how you can help support women to feel better prepared for pregnancy and what’s to come,” she continued.

According to the CDC, Black women experience maternal mortality three times as much as white women in the US. We are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related issue than our White counterparts. From problems with healthcare to biases and racism, our lives are at risk when it comes to bringing life into the world. Advocating for ourselves and each other is the only way to save lives.

Huge congratulations to Teyonah and her husband, and a huge thank you to her for using her platform to educate the masses.

