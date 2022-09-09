New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Senate study committee considers how to beef up Georgia’s cybersecurity
ATLANTA – A committee of state senators met on the Georgia Tech campus Tuesday to learn how the state can boost its cybersecurity. Industry and academic experts described how cyberthreats have evolved over the past decades to the committee chaired by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas. “It’s our belief we...
COVID and monkeypox rates starting to decline
ATLANTA – Both COVID and monkeypox rates are starting to decline in Georgia, the state’s chief science officer said Tuesday during an update to the state Board of Public Health. “Last week, we saw a 38% decline in [COVID] cases in Georgia,” said Dr. Cherie Drenzek, epidemiologist and...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Football coach remembers 7-year-old who died along with siblings on beach in Brooklyn
A former coach of the 7-year-old who was found dead with two of his siblings on a Brooklyn beach Monday remembered him as a quiet, expressive boy who was always excited to play football. Allen McFarland, a youth football coach and New York City Department of Education employee, said the...
Mount Zion grad Kiyah Pittmon named SIAC Female Runner of the Week
Albany State junior Kiyah Pittmon, a Mount Zion grad, was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Female Runner of the Week for cross country on Wednesday. Pittmon finished in the top 20 at last weekend’s University of North Georgia Invitational with a time of 20 minutes, 53.90 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Her effort helped ASU to second-place in the 11-team field.
