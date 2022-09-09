Read full article on original website
Peter Lindenfelser
5d ago
I’m a true red white and blue blooded American my right to bare arms to protect my friends, my family, my loved ones will not and can not be taken from for we shall stand together for our rights and to take that right away is a threat to our country and our people we will unite for our right!
Reply(42)
490
cat
5d ago
The FBI needs to be dismantled and all new individuals hired! Our DOJ and FBI as well as our current president and his administration are so corrupt it sickens me! It’s coming time to take back our country!
Reply(17)
314
Mary Ackley
5d ago
Wray is a Deep State Anti-American Hating Communist Swamp Dweller!! He is all in it for himself only, and how much Money that he can make from being the Democrats patsy!!!
Reply(3)
177
