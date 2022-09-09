ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller City Council approves special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio

A special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio was approved at the last City of Keller city council meeting. (Courtesy Beauteous Lash Studio) Keller City Council approved a special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio to open a salon/spa at 149 Main Street, Ste. C, Keller during a meeting Sept. 6. The new business will take over an existing 700-square-foot space in the Old Town Keller District that was previously Keller Computer Care. The business will offer eye lash services as well as aftercare and lash products. There will be six employees at the location and the business will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. There was no timetable listed timetable for remodeling and opening. A website or phone number is not yet available.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine Parks and Recreation seeking community input on programs, services

Grapevine Parks and Recreation's survey will gather feedback on the city's parks, programs and facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) The Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community's thoughts on the city's parks, programs, facilities, services and events. The department’s Annual Citizen Survey will gather input on how to improve...
GRAPEVINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Business
Flower Mound, TX
Business
Local
Texas Government
Flower Mound, TX
Government
City
Mound, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco fire chief retires; city to begin search for replacement

Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland retired Sept. 14 after more than nine years of service with the city. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland retired Sept. 14 after more than nine years of service with the city, according to a city news release. He will be looking...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Keller to host Budget & Brews event at Shannon Brewing Co.

The city of Keller will host Budget & Brews to go over the proposed city budget Sept. 14 at Shannon Brewing Co. (Courtesy Shannon Brewing Co.) The City of Keller will hold another edition of Budget & Brews, which allows residents to learn more about the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, during an event Sept. 14.
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Flowers#Fiscal Year#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Flower Mound Town Council
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Comerica announces new business and innovation hub to come to Frisco

This rendering shows the interior of the Comerica office. (Rendering courtesy HKS) Comerica announced it was opening the Frisco Business and Innovation Hub in a new office tower at 17 Cowboys Way, according to a news release. The building is under construction with Comerica’s tenant construction slated to start later this year. The hub is expected to open between late 2023 and early 2024, according to the release.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine to increase trash container size, cost of services for residents

Residents can choose to have a 65-gallon container (left) or a 95-gallon container (right) for their trash and recycling services. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Grapevine residents can expect trash pickup rates to increase by $2.50 over the next two years. Grapevine City Council approved renewing the franchise agreement with Republic...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marks 30 years

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has been in existence since 1992. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Collin County) Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marked its 30th anniversary Aug. 26 at 2060 Couch Drive in McKinney. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that works to build homes and communities. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has built more than 228 homes in Collin County since 1992 with the support of community partnerships and volunteers, according to its website. It also operates the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers furniture pieces and homegoods for resale with all proceeds going toward Habitat for Humanity’s mission. 972-548-9112. www.habitatcollincounty.org.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Little Gym, Snapology to hold joint grand opening in Flower Mound

The Little Gym and Snapology are set to hold a joint grand opening in Flower Mound on Sept. 17. (Courtesy The Little Gym) The Little Gym and Snapology are set to hold a joint grand opening Sept. 17. The two companies will open a joint discovery center and gym at 5801 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 380, Flower Mound. The Little Gym is a program that helps children build developmental skills needed at each stage of childhood. Snapology gives children the opportunity to learn through play with STEAM and STEM programs. The new indoor play center will offer ​educational STEAM activities and physical activities like parent-child classes and pre-K and grade school gymnastics. www.thelittlegym.com, www.snapology.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Inaugural members of Northwest ISD's Legacy Wall to be honored

The Legacy Wall at Northwest ISD honors those who have had a positive impact on students in the district. (Courtesy Northwest ISD) Northwest ISD has created a permanent place to celebrate those who have had a positive impact on students. The Legacy Wall at the district’s Legacy Learning Center is...
HASLET, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound Town Council approves Stay N’ Play event venue

Flower Mound Town Council approved plans for a Stay N’ Play event venue Aug. 22. (Anna Herod/Community Impact Newspaper) Flower Mound Town Council held a public hearing to consider an ordinance for a Stay N’ Play event venue during its Aug. 22 meeting. The property will be located at 3434 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 100.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Reconstruction of East Worth Street in Grapevine continues with paving

Reconstruction of East Worth Street in Grapevine will continue with paving of the western portion between Austin and Ruth streets. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Paving of the western portion of East Worth Street between Austin and Ruth streets in Grapevine is expected to start in the coming weeks, weather permitting.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jackson Road Bridge construction in Colleyville to begin once design completed

Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. The contract with Teague Nall & Perkins Inc. is not to exceed $121,179. In 2019, the Jackson Road bridge at Little Bear Creek was approved to receive federal funding. In August 2020, council approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to design and construct the bridge. The city is acquiring the right-of-way and coordinating utility relocations. Once the design is complete, the city will take bids for construction.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy