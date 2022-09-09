A special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio was approved at the last City of Keller city council meeting. (Courtesy Beauteous Lash Studio) Keller City Council approved a special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio to open a salon/spa at 149 Main Street, Ste. C, Keller during a meeting Sept. 6. The new business will take over an existing 700-square-foot space in the Old Town Keller District that was previously Keller Computer Care. The business will offer eye lash services as well as aftercare and lash products. There will be six employees at the location and the business will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. There was no timetable listed timetable for remodeling and opening. A website or phone number is not yet available.

