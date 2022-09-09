Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Lewisville City Council holds public hearing on proposed FY 2022-23 budget
Lewisville City Council held a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its Sept. 12 meeting. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville City Council held a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its Sept. 12 meeting. The $124 million proposed operating budget includes...
Keller City Council approves special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio
A special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio was approved at the last City of Keller city council meeting. (Courtesy Beauteous Lash Studio) Keller City Council approved a special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio to open a salon/spa at 149 Main Street, Ste. C, Keller during a meeting Sept. 6. The new business will take over an existing 700-square-foot space in the Old Town Keller District that was previously Keller Computer Care. The business will offer eye lash services as well as aftercare and lash products. There will be six employees at the location and the business will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. There was no timetable listed timetable for remodeling and opening. A website or phone number is not yet available.
Grapevine Parks and Recreation seeking community input on programs, services
Grapevine Parks and Recreation's survey will gather feedback on the city's parks, programs and facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) The Grapevine Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the community's thoughts on the city's parks, programs, facilities, services and events. The department’s Annual Citizen Survey will gather input on how to improve...
Lewisville approves agreement to install streetlights on section of Denton Tap Road
Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell to install six streetlights on a section of Denton Tap Road. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell to install six streetlights on a section of Denton Tap Road.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco fire chief retires; city to begin search for replacement
Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland retired Sept. 14 after more than nine years of service with the city. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland retired Sept. 14 after more than nine years of service with the city, according to a city news release. He will be looking...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Keller to host Budget & Brews event at Shannon Brewing Co.
The city of Keller will host Budget & Brews to go over the proposed city budget Sept. 14 at Shannon Brewing Co. (Courtesy Shannon Brewing Co.) The City of Keller will hold another edition of Budget & Brews, which allows residents to learn more about the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, during an event Sept. 14.
McKinney City Council adopts reduced tax rate, $652M FY 2022-23 budget
The city of McKinney has adopted the fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney City Council adopted its lowest tax rate in recent history and a $652 million budget at its Sept. 6 meeting. Staff is budgeting about $191 million in new general fund revenue and...
McKinney City Council approves proposed residential, commercial uses on about 10 acres
The McKinney City Council approved a request for proposed townhomes and a commercial space at the Sept. 6 meeting. (Conceptual art courtesy city of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project that would bring townhomes and a commercial space to the southern portion of the city at a Sept. 6 meeting.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Comerica announces new business and innovation hub to come to Frisco
This rendering shows the interior of the Comerica office. (Rendering courtesy HKS) Comerica announced it was opening the Frisco Business and Innovation Hub in a new office tower at 17 Cowboys Way, according to a news release. The building is under construction with Comerica’s tenant construction slated to start later this year. The hub is expected to open between late 2023 and early 2024, according to the release.
Colleyville invests millions to tackle capital projects
Colleyville City Council meetings are held at city hall at 100 Main St. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Colleyville is in the midst of a five-year plan to invest in capital projects across the city. The 2022-26 Capital Improvement Program, known as the CIP, outlines plans to spend about $73.6 million...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine to increase trash container size, cost of services for residents
Residents can choose to have a 65-gallon container (left) or a 95-gallon container (right) for their trash and recycling services. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Grapevine residents can expect trash pickup rates to increase by $2.50 over the next two years. Grapevine City Council approved renewing the franchise agreement with Republic...
Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marks 30 years
Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has been in existence since 1992. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Collin County) Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marked its 30th anniversary Aug. 26 at 2060 Couch Drive in McKinney. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that works to build homes and communities. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has built more than 228 homes in Collin County since 1992 with the support of community partnerships and volunteers, according to its website. It also operates the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers furniture pieces and homegoods for resale with all proceeds going toward Habitat for Humanity’s mission. 972-548-9112. www.habitatcollincounty.org.
Music City Mall in Lewisville sold to new owners
Los Angeles-based company 1000 South Vermont LLC and its affiliates purchased Music City Mall on Aug. 25, according to city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) For the second time in five years, Music City Mall has changed hands. Lewisville Economic Development Director Marichelle Samples confirmed Sept. 13 that Los...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
The Little Gym, Snapology to hold joint grand opening in Flower Mound
The Little Gym and Snapology are set to hold a joint grand opening in Flower Mound on Sept. 17. (Courtesy The Little Gym) The Little Gym and Snapology are set to hold a joint grand opening Sept. 17. The two companies will open a joint discovery center and gym at 5801 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 380, Flower Mound. The Little Gym is a program that helps children build developmental skills needed at each stage of childhood. Snapology gives children the opportunity to learn through play with STEAM and STEM programs. The new indoor play center will offer educational STEAM activities and physical activities like parent-child classes and pre-K and grade school gymnastics. www.thelittlegym.com, www.snapology.com.
Colleyville announces plans for a $10M recreation center
The recreation center will have a gym equipped to play basketball, volleyball and pickleball. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville has agreed to buy an old church as part of a $10 million plan to create a city recreation center with a gym, athletic fields and other amenities. City Council members voted unanimously...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Inaugural members of Northwest ISD's Legacy Wall to be honored
The Legacy Wall at Northwest ISD honors those who have had a positive impact on students in the district. (Courtesy Northwest ISD) Northwest ISD has created a permanent place to celebrate those who have had a positive impact on students. The Legacy Wall at the district’s Legacy Learning Center is...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Flower Mound Town Council approves Stay N’ Play event venue
Flower Mound Town Council approved plans for a Stay N’ Play event venue Aug. 22. (Anna Herod/Community Impact Newspaper) Flower Mound Town Council held a public hearing to consider an ordinance for a Stay N’ Play event venue during its Aug. 22 meeting. The property will be located at 3434 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 100.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Reconstruction of East Worth Street in Grapevine continues with paving
Reconstruction of East Worth Street in Grapevine will continue with paving of the western portion between Austin and Ruth streets. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Paving of the western portion of East Worth Street between Austin and Ruth streets in Grapevine is expected to start in the coming weeks, weather permitting.
Plano ISD to send nearly $248M recapture payment to Texas Education Agency
Davis Elementary School fifth-graders work on an assignment with their teacher last year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) The Plano ISD board of trustees approved a recapture payment of nearly $248 million for the 2022-23 school year during its Sept. 6 meeting. Recapture, which is now called revenue in excess...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Jackson Road Bridge construction in Colleyville to begin once design completed
Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. The contract with Teague Nall & Perkins Inc. is not to exceed $121,179. In 2019, the Jackson Road bridge at Little Bear Creek was approved to receive federal funding. In August 2020, council approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to design and construct the bridge. The city is acquiring the right-of-way and coordinating utility relocations. Once the design is complete, the city will take bids for construction.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
