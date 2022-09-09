Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Health District to host 2022 tire drive
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Health District announced that they will be holding a tire drive at the Ross County Fairgrounds. The event will be held Saturday, October 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. According to organizers, those wishing to drop off tires will have to heed the...
sciotopost.com
Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50
SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Destination Outlets to host Fayette Co. “Drug Education Car and Bike Show”
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Destination Outlets is teaming up with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department to host the Second Annual Fayette County Drug Education Car and Bike Show. The event will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot facing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Scioto Co. Sheriff’s Office to receive funds to hire a wellness coordinator and staff clinician
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Homeless Shelter honors Ginny Monteith for 15 years of service
The Clinton County Homeless Shelter recently honored Ginny Monteith for her 15 years of service to the Shelter. Ginny has played a very valuable role through the years as part of the administrative team. She currently is the Rapid Rehousing Coordinator/Case Manager Supervisor and is responsible for providing assessments to...
CareFlight called to Clark County motorcycle crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Gerlaugh Road near Lake Road.
Lakota school board investigating accusations against superintendent
The Lakota school board is launching an independent investigation into superintendent Matt Miller after a complaint from a community member.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: Vinton Co. schools evacuated following bomb threat
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Vinton County Local School District have announced the ongoing evacuations of the Middle and High School buildings. According to initial reports, an investigation is underway after the district received a bomb threat at the middle school. Parents that wish to pick up...
WSAZ
Mayor to ask state officials to establish mandatory care requirements for addiction treatment
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Addiction treatment facilities have been discussed at length by Portsmouth City Councilmembers for months. Mayor Sean Dunne has been advocating for mandatory care requirements for these facilities. “It has been great to see so many members of our community participate in the discussion. At the end...
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the area of route 104 and route 22 in Pickaway County on a two-vehicle crash. Initial reports say the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. around the Goody Nook. One person, dispatchers say, was injured in the collision. The crash, authorities...
Oak Hill Union Local in Ohio closes school campuses due to ‘social media content’
OAK HILL, OH (WOWK) – Oak Hill Union Local School District says campuses were closed today, Monday, Sept. 12 due to concerning content on social media. District officials say the administrative team learned of social media content last night, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, that led to the decision to close the campuses. Officials say they […]
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in August
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in August:. • Juan Antonio Gomez-Bravo, 46, a truck driver, and Rosalina Hernandez-Rodriguez, 35, unemployed,...
Wade’s ‘Best of Brown County’ Experience
The Brown County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 “Best of Brown County” awards earlier this year. The &l
sciotopost.com
Fayette County – Scarecrow Festival This Weekend Starts Fall Events
Fayette County – Washington Court House will host the Scarecrow Festival starting the fall season events. The event was canceled last year but the committee said that they had plans to make a bigger and better event in 2022. Opening Ceremonies start at Noon on Friday, September 16, 2022,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local business spotlighted by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, agriculture is Ohio’s leading industry, with over 77,000 family farms still operating across the state. “Working on a small family farm taught me valuable life lessons, such as work ethic and grit,” said LaRose. “Ohioans are known for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County Schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre first responder describes finding days-old survivor next to deceased mother
WAVERLY, Ohio — A picture jurors saw Wednesday in George Wagner IV's murder trial showed an open doorway that Timothy Dickerson walked through on an April morning in 2016. "Went into the home, I then turned right, went into a room and found a deceased male," said Dickerson, formerly with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "He was in the bed."
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New details released in the active shooter situation at Ohio Christian University
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New details have been released by law enforcement officials following an active shooter incident at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, dispatchers received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into the Ministry and Performing Arts Center on the college campus.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
