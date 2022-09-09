ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. Health District to host 2022 tire drive

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Health District announced that they will be holding a tire drive at the Ross County Fairgrounds. The event will be held Saturday, October 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. According to organizers, those wishing to drop off tires will have to heed the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50

SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Vinton Co. schools evacuated following bomb threat

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Vinton County Local School District have announced the ongoing evacuations of the Middle and High School buildings. According to initial reports, an investigation is underway after the district received a bomb threat at the middle school. Parents that wish to pick up...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the area of route 104 and route 22 in Pickaway County on a two-vehicle crash. Initial reports say the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. around the Goody Nook. One person, dispatchers say, was injured in the collision. The crash, authorities...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in August

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in August:. • Juan Antonio Gomez-Bravo, 46, a truck driver, and Rosalina Hernandez-Rodriguez, 35, unemployed,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business spotlighted by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, agriculture is Ohio’s leading industry, with over 77,000 family farms still operating across the state. “Working on a small family farm taught me valuable life lessons, such as work ethic and grit,” said LaRose. “Ohioans are known for...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County Schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New details released in the active shooter situation at Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New details have been released by law enforcement officials following an active shooter incident at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, dispatchers received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into the Ministry and Performing Arts Center on the college campus.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

