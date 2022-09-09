The Panthers suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Baker Mayfield revenge game, as Cleveland kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to secure a 26-24 win in Week 1. This game was sloppy from the start for Carolina, with Baker Mayfield and the offensive line leading the charge to mediocrity. However, they picked it up dramatically in the second half, erasing a 13-point Cleveland lead in the fourth quarter to go up 24-23 with 1:17 remaining. That was their first lead of the game, and they couldn’t keep it.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO