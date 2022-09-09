Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos bad coaching decision
During Monday night’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made the perplexing decision to have kicker Brandon McManus attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it with star quarterback Russell Wilson on fourth-and-5. While much of the NFL world blasted Hackett’s...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
thecomeback.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprising starting quarterback decision
After Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that will keep him sidelined for “several weeks,” many fans expected the team to attempt to trade for a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyler Huntley, or Mason Rudolph to serve as the team’s starter until Prescott returns. But the Cowboys have made it clear they aren’t going to do that.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey held out of practice on Wednesday
We’ll tell you like we did last week, Carolina Panthers fans—take a breath. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice on Wednesday simply for rest. The approach to recovery for the sixth-year veteran, who missed 23 of 33 games between 2020 and 2021, has leaned towards taking extended breaks thus far.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Seahawks’ upset win over Broncos, Russell Wilson
Monday night was the Denver Broncos debut for Russell Wilson, and it was his return to Seattle to face a Seahawks franchise he starred for over 10 NFL seasons. The Broncos entered the game as six-point favorites, but his former team pulled off an upset, with some help from bizarre clock management and decision-making for first-year Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, to go with two brutal Broncos fumbles.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys struggled offensively during Sunday night’s season-opening matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including starting quarterback Dak Prescott before he left the game with an injury. Prescott finished the game 14-for-29 through the air for 139 yards and an interception with no touchdowns. As a team, the...
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions
On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
thecomeback.com
Mike Martz offers brutal takes on Justin Fields, Trey Lance
Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers was a disastrous one for both offenses. Both teams had to deal with the tough weather elements at Soldier Field. The turf was extremely wet on Sunday, resulting in a defensive battle that the Bears were able to...
thecomeback.com
Geno Smith has amazing quote after Seahawks stun Broncos
In the return of Russell Wilson to Seattle, it was the opposing quarterback that got the victory. Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field. Smith shredded the Denver defense in the first half and finished with an efficient line...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to T.J. Watt cheap shot on Joe Burrow
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals have a strong and notorious AFC North divisional rivalry, so fans have come to expect some hard hits and extracurricular plays in those hard-fought games. But a hit from Steelers’ defensive end T.J. Watt on Bengals’ star quarterback Joe Burrow seems to have caught the attention of the NFL world.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Panthers on TV
The New York Giants (1-0) are preparing to host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 2 matchup. The Giants are coming off a thrilling comeback upset of the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, while the Panthers have lost eight straight dating back to last season. In Week 1, they fell to the Cleveland Browns, 26-24, at home.
thecomeback.com
Chad Johnson has hilarious suggestion for Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are a little thin at wide receiver after star Tee Higgins suffered an injury during the team’s ugly season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But former Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson has a unique and hilarious solution to the problem. In a Tweet on...
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson
Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
thecomeback.com
Bears cornerback has blunt Trey Lance comments
When the San Francisco 49ers faced the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, it was the first career start for second-year quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. Unfortunately for Lance, it didn’t go very well, especially through the air. Lance finished the game just 13-for-28 throwing for 164...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady confirms truth about camp absence
There are a lot of rumors and reports swirling around Tom Brady and what’s happening off the field for him and his family. While he’s been understandably tight-lipped about a lot of that, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has commented on whether or not his absence from training camp was related to being a contestant on The Masked Singer.
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers Week 1 Takeaways
The Panthers suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Baker Mayfield revenge game, as Cleveland kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to secure a 26-24 win in Week 1. This game was sloppy from the start for Carolina, with Baker Mayfield and the offensive line leading the charge to mediocrity. However, they picked it up dramatically in the second half, erasing a 13-point Cleveland lead in the fourth quarter to go up 24-23 with 1:17 remaining. That was their first lead of the game, and they couldn’t keep it.
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe slams ‘sleazeball’ Brett Favre
Shannon Sharpe and Brett Favre met as opponents in Super Bowl XXXII. Now, they’re on opposite sides once more as the Denver Broncos legend unloaded on the former Green Bay Packers quarterback over the disturbing details emerging around a Mississippi welfare fund scandal. The former Packers star also wanted...
thecomeback.com
NFL admits to crucial missed call in Eagles-Lions game
As much as NFL officials try, it’s nearly impossible to get every single call in a game 100 percent correct. And during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, it looks like the NFL admits the officials made a blatant mistake on a pretty crucial play.
Dallas Cowboys ticket prices plummet, hitting ownership where it hurts
There’s no question Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones (the technical GM and the defacto GM) want the Dallas Cowboys to win games. Like all humans, they love being winners and winning on a national stage has to be near the apex of satisfaction. But for as nice as that...
Giants On the Rise in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants are on the rise in the new MMQB power ranking poll.
