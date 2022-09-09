Hear this and more from Snacktime’s debut LP Songs from the Street: Live at XPoNential Music Festival this Saturday. Philadelphia’s favorite brass band Snacktime has a new music video out now. “TIPBUCKET LUVR” is a fantasy – based on a true story – about pursuing a fan who left her phone number in the band’s tip bucket. The video is a mashup of the band playing to a live audience at Rittenhouse Soundworks, and an animated sketch of the narrative set in Rittenhouse Square.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO