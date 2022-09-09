Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Dominy’s gripping “True Love Will Always Haunt You” arrives in time for spooky season
The clip’s gothic tone was inspired by the P.T. Anderson film ‘There Will Be Blood.’. Dominy is a Philly rock band with a decidedly vintage aesthetic, but their latest takes it much further back than normal. The recently-released music video for the band’s moody rocker “True Love Will...
xpn.org
Watch Snacktime perform “TIPBUCKET LUVR,” a COVID-era love song
Hear this and more from Snacktime’s debut LP Songs from the Street: Live at XPoNential Music Festival this Saturday. Philadelphia’s favorite brass band Snacktime has a new music video out now. “TIPBUCKET LUVR” is a fantasy – based on a true story – about pursuing a fan who left her phone number in the band’s tip bucket. The video is a mashup of the band playing to a live audience at Rittenhouse Soundworks, and an animated sketch of the narrative set in Rittenhouse Square.
Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant pink dress contrasted with shiny black leather gloves at premiere of Prisoner's Daughter during TIFF
Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner's Daughter, which took place during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday. The 49-year-old performer made quite the impression at the event while rocking a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several pictures on the event's red carpet. The actress was...
xpn.org
RIP PnB Rock, Philly hip-hop star gone at age 30
The Germantown-rooted rapper was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles yesterday. Tragic news from the west coast this week: Philadelphia-born hip-hop artist PnB Rock, known for his dreamlike party anthems and laid-back charisma, has passed away after being shot during a robbery at a popular Los Angeles lunch spot. He was 30 years old.
Comments / 0