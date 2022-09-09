Whenever there’s talk of expanding a franchise with spinoffs, fans hold in their breaths and pray to the Old Gods and the New that the project doesn’t play fast and loose with the established continuity. House of the Dragon hardly needs to fear that, what with George R.R. Martin himself overseeing the project, but since the author has yet to release his last two novels — which he already claims will end differently from the small screens adaptation — can we even trust the creator to tie in everything neatly?

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO