New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed the bill. He said social media has been weaponized to spread hate and disinformation. A coalition of the bill’s opponents have said the companies already must make their content moderation policies public. Critics also objected to the bill’s requirement that companies disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers. It advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.
Haystack Reservoir to be drained for gate maintenance; gamefish limits, gear restrictions lifted
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions from Friday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 30. Draining...
Oregon Marine Board hosting ‘meet and greet’ open houses with boaters; Oct. 12 in Redmond
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board invites recreational boaters and others interested in the agency’s work to gather and engage with staff in a city near you. To better understand the needs of boaters around the state, share resources available to boaters, and gather input on...
Inflation pushes Oregon’s maximum allowable yearly rent hike to 14.6%
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Administrative Services this week published the annual maximum rent increase allowed by statute for calendar year 2023. The DAS Office of Economic Analysis has calculated the maximum percentage as 14.6%. Following the passage of SB 608 in the 2019 legislative session, Oregon...
Air quality getting worse; advisory until at least Monday
Over the last 24 hours, every area in Central Oregon has seen the air quality worsen. La Pine and Sunriver are in the hazardous range as of Sunday evening, Sisters behind that in the very unhealthy category, Bend's air was considered unhealthy, and the rest of the region was in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. We're in a DEQ Air Quality Advisory until at least Monday.
Staying hazy, but getting cooler
Breezes will become light and variable Tuesday night. Skies will be mostly clear with hazy air quality. Lows will be in the low 30s to mid-40s. As long as the wildfires burn, the Cedar Creek Fire, in particular, will live with the potential of a smoky haze staying with us. Apart from that, we will conclude the week under mostly sunny skies with highs staying cool, in the mid-70s.
C.O. sports plans changing ‘day to day,’ based on air quality; Friday night football up in the air
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The air quality in Central Oregon this week, hurt by smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, has not been favorable for outdoor sports. Dave Williams, athletic director at Caldera high school and Bend-La Pine Schools overall, admits its been a tough daily adjustment. “It's really day...
