New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed the bill. He said social media has been weaponized to spread hate and disinformation. A coalition of the bill’s opponents have said the companies already must make their content moderation policies public. Critics also objected to the bill’s requirement that companies disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers. It advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO