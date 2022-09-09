LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier and Trinity high schools are leaving their rivalry on the gridiron as they work together for a good cause. The Louisville Catholic high schools teamed up with Dare to Care Food Bank to put on a food drive during the week of their heated rivalry games. There will be five Kroger locations — St. Matthews, Middletown, Stony Brook, Goss Avenue and Poplar Level Road — where people can drop off food or donations. Both schools will also have locations for food or monetary donations during school hours and at each game that takes place during the week culminating in the St. X/Trinity football game on Sept. 23.

