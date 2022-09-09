ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Log Still Distillery celebrates full-scale opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational. Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon. The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room,...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
St. Xavier, Trinity high school football teams coming together to raise money, collect food donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier and Trinity high schools are leaving their rivalry on the gridiron as they work together for a good cause. The Louisville Catholic high schools teamed up with Dare to Care Food Bank to put on a food drive during the week of their heated rivalry games. There will be five Kroger locations — St. Matthews, Middletown, Stony Brook, Goss Avenue and Poplar Level Road — where people can drop off food or donations. Both schools will also have locations for food or monetary donations during school hours and at each game that takes place during the week culminating in the St. X/Trinity football game on Sept. 23.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Simmons College of Kentucky creating 'Second Chance' pipeline from prison to college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky prison inmates will soon transition from doing hard time to making the grade. When someone is serving time, their release date is important. But it is typically just the beginning of a long journey. That’s why the historic Simmons College of Kentucky is using federal grant money to create a pipeline from prison to college.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Breadworks closing its Louisville locations after 27 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27 years in business, Breadworks owners are making the "difficult decision" to close its Louisville locations. Breadworks opened in 1995 in Louisville and has locations on Dundee Road in the Highlands and in Chenoweth Plaza in St. Matthews. They also take wholesale inquiries out of their Middletown location.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TC Highlands Farm wants to share their love of their shaggy cows

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit. TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands. Highland cattle originated in...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
Hinton's Orchard & Farm Market in Hodgenville to resume fall festivities this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky farm impacted by spring storms is making a comeback with fall festivities. Hinton's Orchard and Farm Market in Hodgenville is marking its recovery with the return of its Apple Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, food, hayrides and apples. Tickets cost $9 each, but are not required to shop at the farm market.
HODGENVILLE, KY
Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A five-year-old e-commerce startup with a large presence in Louisville is eyeing an initial public offering “sooner than later,” according to its CEO. And Louisville — already the largest office for Cupertino, California-based Inxeption Corp. — could eventually become the headquarters of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bullitt County Schools investigating after student makes online threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials for Bullitt County Schools are paying close attention to a social media message that was recently posted. A letter was sent to parents and students regarding a post on social media on Saturday. The post showed an image of a Bullitt East High School student with a gun that said "practicing for Monday."
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Grab a taco and keep walking during New Albany's Taco Walk 2022

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany will become a stroll through taco land on Saturday., September 17th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the annual Taco Walk. Choose your ticket package and get ready for a fun filled day in Downtown New Albany. Trade your tickets for...
NEW ALBANY, IN

