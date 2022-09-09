Read full article on original website
KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
$2M donation helps pay off construction of Sports & Learning complex in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League says the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is officially paid off. Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday morning. The Owsley Brown Family donated the last $2 million to pay the leftover cost of building the complex on West...
Log Still Distillery celebrates full-scale opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational. Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon. The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room,...
Local gospel choir prepares for anniversary concert, recording of live CD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville choir is inviting the public to be part of its anniversary concert and live CD recording. The choir is made up of dynamic singers from churches across Kentuckiana, with a mission, a message and one purpose. It's the final week of choir rehearsal for...
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to host job fair Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? The Louisville Regional Airport Authority has a number of full- and part-time openings. From noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Muhammad Ali International Airport will host a job fair at the Hilton Garden Inn on Crittenden Drive. The airport is...
St. Xavier, Trinity high school football teams coming together to raise money, collect food donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier and Trinity high schools are leaving their rivalry on the gridiron as they work together for a good cause. The Louisville Catholic high schools teamed up with Dare to Care Food Bank to put on a food drive during the week of their heated rivalry games. There will be five Kroger locations — St. Matthews, Middletown, Stony Brook, Goss Avenue and Poplar Level Road — where people can drop off food or donations. Both schools will also have locations for food or monetary donations during school hours and at each game that takes place during the week culminating in the St. X/Trinity football game on Sept. 23.
Simmons College of Kentucky creating 'Second Chance' pipeline from prison to college
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky prison inmates will soon transition from doing hard time to making the grade. When someone is serving time, their release date is important. But it is typically just the beginning of a long journey. That’s why the historic Simmons College of Kentucky is using federal grant money to create a pipeline from prison to college.
Louisville's leading mayoral candidates promise increased public safety, transparency
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday, Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate in the race for Louisville's mayor, released what he said will be his top priorities, issues ranging from gun violence to universal Pre-K should he become mayor of Louisville on Jan. 2. The announcement came even as Bill Dieruf,...
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
Breadworks closing its Louisville locations after 27 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27 years in business, Breadworks owners are making the "difficult decision" to close its Louisville locations. Breadworks opened in 1995 in Louisville and has locations on Dundee Road in the Highlands and in Chenoweth Plaza in St. Matthews. They also take wholesale inquiries out of their Middletown location.
TC Highlands Farm wants to share their love of their shaggy cows
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit. TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands. Highland cattle originated in...
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
Hinton's Orchard & Farm Market in Hodgenville to resume fall festivities this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky farm impacted by spring storms is making a comeback with fall festivities. Hinton's Orchard and Farm Market in Hodgenville is marking its recovery with the return of its Apple Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, food, hayrides and apples. Tickets cost $9 each, but are not required to shop at the farm market.
JCPS records more than 2 dozen mask-related behavior referrals in first days of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen behavior referrals were given to Jefferson County Public Schools students through the first eight days of the school year for not complying with the district's mask mandate. Records obtained by WDRB News show 29 behavior referrals were issued to students from Aug....
Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A five-year-old e-commerce startup with a large presence in Louisville is eyeing an initial public offering “sooner than later,” according to its CEO. And Louisville — already the largest office for Cupertino, California-based Inxeption Corp. — could eventually become the headquarters of the...
Plans underway to redevelop former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are underway to redevelop 80 acres along the Ohio River in Jeffersonville that were formerly home to shipbuilder Jeffboat. Before closing in 2018, the Jeffboat site was at one time the largest inland shipbuilding properties in the US, and the second largest builder of barges.
Bullitt County Schools investigating after student makes online threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials for Bullitt County Schools are paying close attention to a social media message that was recently posted. A letter was sent to parents and students regarding a post on social media on Saturday. The post showed an image of a Bullitt East High School student with a gun that said "practicing for Monday."
Less than 24 hours after her son's death, Louisville mom hopes to make a difference by sharing her grief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is sharing her grief in the hopes that it might make a difference after another violent weekend in Louisville. Kelly Pack doesn't want her son to be just a number on a growing homicide list. She wants people to know his name. "I...
Grab a taco and keep walking during New Albany's Taco Walk 2022
NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany will become a stroll through taco land on Saturday., September 17th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the annual Taco Walk. Choose your ticket package and get ready for a fun filled day in Downtown New Albany. Trade your tickets for...
JCPS board recognizes bus driver who confronted angry father who boarded bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Timothy Franklin earned some new monikers after putting himself between the elementary students on his bus and an angry father who boarded the vehicle on Aug. 26. “They call me Mr. Famous, Captain America,” Franklin told WDRB News, noting he wore a Captain America shirt...
