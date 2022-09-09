Read full article on original website
Stranger Things Season 5: Producer Reveals The Truth About Eddie’s Return
Producer Shawn Levy answers some burning questions about the much-anticipated Stranger Things Season 5. Aside from the assumptions that Eddie (Joseph Quinn) will return, he also gives a little idea about the final season's plot and production. Table of contents. Eddie has become an instant fan favorite after he made...
Sebastian Stan Breaks Silence on Joining MCU's Thunderbolts
After months of anticipation, the former anti-heroes who would grace in the newly-confirmed MCU film Thunderbolts were finally unveiled at the recent D23 Expo. One surprise addition to the team is no other than Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, played by Marvel veteran Sebastian Stan. Stan's Bucky had an...
Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Set to Appear at Picard Season 3 NYCC Panel
A lot of fans have been anticipating the third season of Star Trek: Picard as it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the main cast of The Next Generation where they'll appear together for the first since the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis. While the circumstances regarding their reunion are still under wraps, fans are excited nonetheless to see them all together again.
Werewolf by Night Reportedly Omitted a Beloved MCU Character's Cameo Appearance
The upcoming MCU Halloween special Werewolf by Night is set to make its premiere on Disney+ next month. While the plot details have been kept under wraps, there's been a lot of intrigue on how the special will bring the titular character into the MCU as well as the homage to the classic horror films based on the trailer.
Where to Watch and Stream The Scandalous Lady W Free Online
Cast: Natalie Dormer Aneurin Barnard Shaun Evans Peter Sullivan Jessica Gunning. A gripping 18th century drama details the scandalous life of Lady Seymour Worsley, who dared to leave her husband and elope with his best friend, Captain George Bisset. Lady Seymour Worsley escapes her troubled marriage only to find herself at the centre of a very public trial brought by her powerful husband Sir Richard Worsley.
Where to Watch and Stream Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July Free Online
Best sites to watch Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July - Last updated on Sep 14, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The Brother from Another Planet Free Online
Best sites to watch The Brother from Another Planet - Last updated on Sep 14, 2022. Best sites to stream: Fandor Amazon Channel ,DIRECTV AMC+ Amazon Channel Fandor. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel ,Pluto TV Tubi TV. Best free sites: The Film Detective ,Plex. Read more to...
Where to Watch and Stream Giovannona Long-Thigh Free Online
Cast: Pippo Franco Edwige Fenech Gigi Ballista Riccardo Garrone Francesca Romana Coluzzi. When a judge shuts down a high profile cheese factory for violating pollution standards, the owner bribes a monsignor to fix the problem. After they discover the judge has a predilection for married women, the owner employs a prostitute to pose as his wife in an attempt to seduce the judge.
Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant pink dress contrasted with shiny black leather gloves at premiere of Prisoner's Daughter during TIFF
Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner's Daughter, which took place during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday. The 49-year-old performer made quite the impression at the event while rocking a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several pictures on the event's red carpet. The actress was...
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, News & Update: Fans Point Out Inconsistencies About Finn's Return
When Finn was killed off on The Bold and the Beautiful, viewers were taken aback. Fans, on the other hand, breathed a sigh of relief when they realized that Finn was alive. Nonetheless, some fans can't help but notice certain inconsistencies. The Bold and The Beautiful Fans Ask How Li...
Russo Brothers No Longer on the Shortlist for Secret Wars Following MCU Leak Suggesting New Potential Director
Marvel Studios unveiled a bunch of surprises at the last San Diego Comic-Con. But there's no denying that the headliner of the event was the next two Avengers films: Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, both set to hit theaters in 2025. Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten...
