Netflix just debuted the trailer for Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project Entergalactic, which releases this month alongside his new album of the same name. The original animated special, which was initially conceived as a series, is due to debut on September 30th. The story follows a young artist named Jabari, who is voiced by Cudi, as he’s forced to balance the success of his career with that of his romantic life. Cudi’s voice talents will be complimented by Jessica Williams as Meadow, the main love interest in the special, and Timothée Chalamet as Jabari’s best friend and drug dealer.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO