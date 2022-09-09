Read full article on original website
Nav Releases New Video for “One Time” with Future and Don Toliver
Nav is taking a trip to the One Time Motel alongside Future and Don Toliver in the new video for “One Time.” The track is from his latest album Demons Protected By Angels, which came out last Friday. The Spike Jordan-directed video finds the trio in the supernatural...
Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard” Is Now Certified Diamond
Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 collaborative single “Drip Too Hard” has officially been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The news coincides with the fourth anniversary of the track’s release. The lead single off Baby and Gunna’s 2018 joint project Drip Harder, “Drip Too Hard” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 100 en route to earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song/Sung Performance.
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed while being robbed inside a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the Philly native and father of two was just 30 years old. Rappers, producers, and others in the hip-hop...
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Bru-C Injects Some Bassline Into His D&B Sound On “Say No More”
A man of many surprises, Nottingham MC Bru-C has always prided himself on being an outlier, from his days with the CruCast family to his deal with 0207 Def Jam. The left turns continue with his new single, "Say No More", as he switches up his D&B sound with a noticeable bassline/4x4 edge. The track also comes off the back of his recent Top 20 hit, “No Excuses”.
Watch the Trailer for Kid Cudi’s Animated Netflix Project ‘Entergalactic’
Netflix just debuted the trailer for Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project Entergalactic, which releases this month alongside his new album of the same name. The original animated special, which was initially conceived as a series, is due to debut on September 30th. The story follows a young artist named Jabari, who is voiced by Cudi, as he’s forced to balance the success of his career with that of his romantic life. Cudi’s voice talents will be complimented by Jessica Williams as Meadow, the main love interest in the special, and Timothée Chalamet as Jabari’s best friend and drug dealer.
Rochelle Jordan’s “All Along” Gets a Kaytranada Remix
This Friday, an album of remixes from Toronto R&B singer Rochelle Jordan’s Play With the Changes will be released. One of those is a remix of “All Along” courtesy of Montreal’s Kaytranada, and it’s available to listen to now. Jordan also turned to Sango, Byron...
Drake and Kaytranada Among Canadians Nominated for 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The nominations for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are out, and Drake leads the way with 14 of them. The Toronto rapper is up for Best Hip Hop Video (“Wait For U” and “Way 2 Sexy”), Best Collaboration (“Jimmy Cooks,” “Wait For U” and “Way 2 Sexy”), Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Wait For U” and “Way 2 Sexy”), Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse (“Churchill Downs” and and “Wait For U”).
Watch Method Man Join Wu-Tang Clan During NY State of Mind Tour Stop
During the latest stop on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ joint NY State of Mind tour, Method Man and Redman dropped in for a surprise appearance, as the iconic duo performed “Da Rockwilder” from their 1999 collaborative album Blackout!. Method Man also joined Wu-Tang to perform “Wu-Tang Clan...
Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism After Speaking Out About PnB Rock’s Death
Nicki Minaj is speaking out after the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock. Rock, 30, was—per the Associated Press—fatally shot during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles location in the Los Angeles area on Monday. In an Instagram update confirming the death, Atlantic Records—which released Rock’s most recent studio album TrapStar Turnt PopStar—remembered the artist as a “great friend” and “wonderful father.”
Asake’s ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ Album Is An Essential Listen
Asake, who is arguably the hottest breakout star from Nigeria this year, has dropped his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe—a 12-track offering featuring the hit singles “Peace Be Unto You”, “Terminator”, and the “Sungba” remix with Burna Boy. The singer-songwriter has...
Trippie Redd Pays Tribute to PnB Rock, Says Labels Should Provide Security: ‘I Used to Tell XXX’
Trippie Redd hopped on social media Tuesday to reflect on the tragic death of PnB Rock, who was fatally shot Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Trippie began his heartfelt Instagram post by suggesting that record labels should offer security for artists....
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent
In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with at the time about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped. Shortly after the release of the film State Property, in which Jay-Z made his feature...
PnB Rock’s Brother Mourns Late Rapper in Emotional Tribute
PnB Meen is mourning the tragic murder of his brother PnB Rock, who was shot on Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Meen took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute with a heartbreaking post. Captioning a picture of the pair together as young boys, Meen began by praising his brother as being the “only one who believed I can do what you do.”
Yung Miami Shows Off Iced Out Baguette Chain She Received From Diddy
Diddy has never shied away from splurging on his women. For his latest extravagant display of love for new flame Yung Miami, the hip-hop mogul enlisted Benny the Jeweler to craft the City Girls rapper an iced out baguette chain. Benny showed off the chain on his Instagram, which Miami reposted on her story.
