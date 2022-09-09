ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood County, MN

myklgr.com

Renville County, Mankato DWI arrests had some of the highest blood-alcohol content in the past year

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, DWI arrests have increased by more than ten percent statewide compared to a year ago. Notable DWI arrests in the past year included a motorcyclist in Renville County. Sheriff’s deputies say the rider kept tipping the motorcycle over and riding in the wrong lane of the traffic. The motorcyclist had a .23 blood-alcohol content.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Marshall man responsible for armed stand-off in Redwood Falls Tuesday

A Marshall man was responsible for an armed stand-off in a Redwood Falls residential area Tuesday. On September 12, at 10:38 p.m. Redwood Falls Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 400 block of East 2nd Street in the City of Redwood Falls. A female victim told officers the suspect, Christopher William Heuer, age 32, of Marshall, had allegedly assaulted the female and left before law enforcement arrived. Additional investigation revealed the suspect may have been armed with two firearms, and had outstanding arrest warrants from two other counties.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
myklgr.com

Morgan man sentenced for felony check forgery

A Morgan man, Sage Hisday, age 47, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for making alterations on a check he tried to cash in Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on Dec. 17, 2021, the Redwood Falls Police Department was contacted by a man who got a call from a local bank, saying one of his checks, for $750, had been altered by someone trying to cash it three days earlier. The bank seized the check and did not process it.
MORGAN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Authorities involved in standoff in Redwood Falls

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are still involved in a standoff with a person who barricaded themselves in a residence in Redwood Falls. The incident prompted the Redwood Falls Police Department to block off access points around the 1100 block of South Halvorson St. The street...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin woman facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on February 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year-old Ashley Marie White, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 66 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case against White were dismissed with her guilty plea, and White pleaded guilty to the felony 1st degree DWI charge on July 11th.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Rochester woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines, fees on felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor DWI and theft by swindle charges in Mower County District Court

A Rochester woman facing several charges in Mower County District Court, including a felony drug possession charge and gross misdemeanor DWI charges stemming from traffic stops in May, August and September of 2021, plus a gross misdemeanor theft by swindle charge stemming from an incident in the city of Adams in March of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees.
ADAMS, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for August 15 – 21, 2022

Katie Trevino, Minneapolis: felony theft, stay of imposition, local confinement 12 days, credit for nine days time served, supervised probation three years, fees and fines $385. Adam Donald Sipe, Storden: 1) misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, fees and fines $285. 2) misdemeanor traffic regulation – driver...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Fairfax man identified in fatal tree-cutting accident

On September 13 at 10:43 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a tree that had fallen on a male subject near 320th St. southwest of Olivia in Henryville Township. First-arriving Renville County Sheriff’s Office personnel discovered Anderson on the ground near...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Accused Willmar teen gunman could be tried as an adult

Kandiyohi County officials want to charge a 16-year-old Willmar boy as an adult for allegedly shooting at a man who confronted him about tampering with his car. According to KWLM, court records say Adrian Medina fired at least 8 shots at the man in the 400 Block of Julii Street early on the morning of August 27th. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina.
WILLMAR, MN
KROC News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MADISON LAKE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Dies In Shooting That Sent 2 Pregnant Women, 1 Other To Hospital

In a shooting incident that left three people, including two pregnant women, hospitalized, a 34-year-old man has passed away. According to police, this is the 63rd murder to occur in Minneapolis this year. Just before midnight, police were called to a complaint of gunfire at a pub in the 2100...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
RICE COUNTY, MN

