How to Help Your Teen Ease the Transition Back to School

Heading back to school after a summer away often brings about a complex array of emotions for teenagers. There’s the excitement of being with their friends more regularly and an eagerness to jump back into learning. Of course, there’s also some natural hesitation about taking new classes, homework, and the social scene.
KIDS
Psych Centra

How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development

During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

The shape of your belly button says a lot about you

Your belly button has no function after birth, in fact it is simply a scar left behind after the umbilical cord connecting you to your mother was severed. Maybe that explains why most people do not pay any attention to it. However, the shape of your navel says a lot about your personality, and that’s based on the art of divination known as omphilomancy. Here are the common belly button shapes and what the personality traits they are associated with, according to The Sun.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!

The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
KIDS
legalreader.com

5 Common Reasons Why Parents Lose Custody of Their Child

Besides all other reasons mentioned, a custodial parent may lose child custody if they violate the parenting time or custody order. Most people think that when the court issues a child custody order, the custodial arrangement will stay the same and that nothing will affect it. However, some frequent reasons and scenarios lead to a change in a custody order. The most common causes include:
TEXAS STATE
The Citizen Online

Living with Children: Homeschool discipline problems

QUESTION: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results. The latest problem involves the fact that I homeschool him. Although he was not a problem in...
KIDS
msn.com

My Son Is Being Penalized For His Teacher’s Mistake. Should I Stay Out of It?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

6 Signs of Social Isolation Schema

People with social isolation schema may have grown up feeling like they don’t belong, and like there’s something wrong with them. They may avoid people and find relationships fake and exhausting, and may feel they can relax and be themselves only when they’re alone. Letting go of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Happiness Test: Are You Happy?

For as much as we pursue happiness, we may not be the best at determining whether or not we have enough of it… or what it truly is. Though the idea of happiness may seem simple, it’s actually hard to pin down. One of the first places we...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Young Children Grieve

The silently-held aspects of grief among children may obscure our understanding of what actually takes place. Imagery can reunite the child with someone who has died. The child may not consciously remember a loving parent, but they are guided by implicit memories of their nurturing. Losing someone significant may activate...
KIDS
wonderbaby.org

Understanding Visual Stimming in Children with Autism

Visual stimming is one form of repetitive behavior that autistic children use to self-soothe. Not all types of visual stimming are socially unacceptable. There are several techniques you can try to help reduce visual stimming. Stimming is a term often associated with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory processing disorders....
KIDS
Futurity

Math reveals the best way to group students for learning

A new approach to grouping theory uses math to determine how to organize individuals to maximize learning. Imagine you have a group of 30 children who want to play soccer. You would like to divide them into two teams, so they can practice their skills and learn from their coaches to become better players.
ROCHESTER, NY
verywellmind.com

What Is Self-Objectification?

Self-objectification can create issues for a person’s mental and emotional well-being. Some examples include constantly being obsessed with what others think of them even when they are not around and worrying so much about what their body looks like that it negatively disrupts their daily life. This article discusses...
CELEBRITIES

