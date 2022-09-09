Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack
Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Sheriff: Homicide on Marion County trail stemmed from 'drug deal gone wrong'
OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man is facing charges for second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm following what investigators are calling a drug deal gone wrong. Candles and a cross have been left at the entrance to the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. They were left to honor...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for 17-year-old runaway boy
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday, August 22, 2022. According to MCSO, James “Dominic” Conlogue was last seen in the morning hours of August 22, 2022, leaving the 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha. He was wearing a black shirt along with grey and black sweatpants.
wild941.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County
If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
WESH
Barricaded driver found dead inside RV after negotiations shut down Central Florida highway
CLERMONT, Fla. — A major Central Florida road was shut down early Wednesday morning as officials attempted to negotiate with a subject barricaded inside an RV on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. U.S. Highway 27 was closed in both directions. According to Lake County Sheriff's Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from Circle K
A 50-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from a local convenience store. On June 12, 2022, shortly before 9:15 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to stolen lottery tickets. An MCSO corporal responded to the Circle K located at 4605 SE Maricamp Road and made contact with a store manager.
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
ocala-news.com
MCSO investigating homicide at Greenway Trailhead
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. On Monday, September 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting at the trailhead off of Banyan Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a white male victim who was deceased.
villages-news.com
Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine
A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Human skeletal remains found near US-19 in Hudson; death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found near US-19 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars. A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.
wogx.com
Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac
A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office, civic association seeking clean-up solutions
For 22 years, members of the Beverly Hills Civic Association have held a twice-annual Community Clean Up day to help residents who are physically challenged or have mobility issues and cannot take their items to the county dump. For the majority of those years, at least 10 members have been...
bctelegraph.com
Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office
A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoe thief and companion with gun arrested at Belk in The Villages
A suspected shoe thief and her companion with a gun were arrested at Belk in The Villages. Patricia Salley Schwerdt, 37, of Fruitland Park, entered the store at La Plaza Grande on Sunday afternoon and went to the men’s shoe department where she selected three pairs of Hey Dude shoes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took the shoes into a fitting room where she concealed them in her purse. The South Carolina native walked out of the store without paying for the items, which had a total value of $130, the report said.
Comments / 3