TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face a New Covid Battle

When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's (RCL) Freedom of the Seas. Protocols hadn't quite fully formed at...
US News and World Report

How Much Does a Cruise Cost?

With the rising cost of everything – including travel – cruise fares, some as low as $25 per person per night (based on double occupancy), seem like an incredible bargain. And they certainly can be, but the fares you see advertised online often don't include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages and more.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line Face a Big New Rival

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) dominate the family cruise market in the United States by building bigger, fancier ships with activities that nobody would expect at sea. Carnival has added roller coasters to its latest ships while Royal Caribbean has ice skating rinks, bumper cars, skydiving simulators, and its signature Flowrider surf simulators.
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Fixes Something Passengers Didn't Like

During the pandemic, canceled cruises happened from March 2020 through well into the summer of 2021. Even as some cruise ships came back in July 2021, the full Royal Caribbean International (RCL) fleet had not returned, so cancelations remained common. Even during the darkest days when the Centers for Disease...
TheDailyBeast

Shark Mauls Snorkeling American Woman From Cruise Ship to Death in the Bahamas

An American cruise ship passenger was fatally attacked while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, who was identified only as a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was mauled at a snorkeling hot spot in Green Cay in the northern Bahamas. “It’s unfortunate,” police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said, adding that the victim’s family believed the animal was a bull shark. Royal Caribbean International said the woman, who had been attending a shore excursion in Nassau during a voyage on Harmony of the Seas, died after being rushed to a local hospital. Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said that while the Bahamas has several species of shark, only bull and tiger sharks pay attention to humans. “They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey,” he said, while stressing that attacks on people remain rare.Read it at AP
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TheStreet

3 Things to Know Before Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise

No other type of vacation prepares you for a cruise and every cruise line has slightly different policies as to what's included, what costs extra, and in comes cases, what's even offered. A cruise on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) namesake cruise line offers a sort of all-inclusive experience but few...
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Share Private Island/Port Plans

The biggest cruise ships have become destinations as you're essentially sailing around the ocean in a ship that's the equivalent of a major Las Vegas resort casino. That's a necessity, as once ships hit a certain size they can't dock in many ports. And while these mega-ships have more to...
TheStreet

Carnival Has an Answer for Royal Caribbean's Biggest Ships

The cruise industry hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, but it's well on its way with passenger totals climbing. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) recently announced its 2024-2025 sailing schedule for its Regent Seven Seas line, as well as its line Away in Wonder, which will sail away for 150 days, visiting five continents and 25 countries.
The Verge

Royal Caribbean is putting SpaceX’s Starlink on its cruise ships

Royal Caribbean, the cruise company that also operates Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises, has announced that it’ll be outfitting its fleet of ships with SpaceX’s Starlink internet service (via TechCrunch). The company says the service will make the internet experience while at sea faster and more reliable. Royal...
msn.com

How to track a cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
Daily Mail

Australian travellers are trapped inside a Japanese airport for three DAYS as Jetstar repeatedly cancels flights - and the same thing just happened to another group

For the second time in two weeks a group of Jetstar passengers trying to get to Australia has been marooned and left hungry for days in a Japanese airport. The latest stranded group landed at Tokyo's main Narita Airport on Sunday for what was meant to be a short stopover before boarding a flight to the Gold Coast that evening.
