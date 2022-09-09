Read full article on original website
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Multi-Swoosh Patterns Fill In This Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cut Out”
Throughout its boisterous 40th anniversary, The Swoosh has hidden away uniquely crafted, never before seen details throughout a bevy of the Nike Air Force 1’s various propositions. From shadowed Swooshes to upgraded lace toggles and metallic accents, the Beaverton-based brand is turning to its hallmark logo to accent the tucked away design elements present within the latest AF1 Low offering.
Bright Blue Accents Provide A Cool Aesthetic To The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021
Just a few months remain before the end of 2022, making a sequel to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit from 2021 highly unlikely. As we await for the announcement of the bubble-soled runners successor, The Swoosh continues to delve out its already lengthy roster of GR colorways. Pictured here in men’s sizing, the latest offering of the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 borrows the blue hued color palette of Villanova University.
Cloudy Greys Play An Accenting Role On The New Balance 650
Creative Director Teddy Santis and New Balance remained relatively reserved throughout the Summer months in regards to their revitalized and streamlined high-top basketball silhouette from 1980. For its third installment since being remastered last July, the latest slate of New Balance 650’s mimics the four original colorways found on the Aimé Leon Dore 550’s, this time around void of an aged-white midsole opting for a clean white aesthetic throughout.
Teal, Purple, And Pink Accent This Upcoming New Balance 550
The New Balance 550 is easily one of the brand’s most popular sneakers, and it continues to remain relevant thanks not only to its collaborations but also its expanding catalog of inline releases. And though its latest batch may not stray very far from the established formula, the Boston-based footwear brand has done well to play around with a number of new colors.
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 Preps For Fall In “Sweet Beet”
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 isn’t the latest and greatest from the Swoosh’s hoops-obsessed team, but it’s part of one of the more compelling signature athlete sneaker lineups in recent memory. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, which begins on October 19th, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s fourth Nike shoe...
Nike SB And eBay Are Literally Putting The Pieces Of Their Dunk Low Back Together
Back in 2003, Nike SB took to eBay to auction off a special pair of Dunk Lows colored to resemble the marketplace’s signature logo. All proceeds from the listing — which ended at a final bid of $26,000 — were put to the construction of new skate parks throughout the Portland area. Though only a single pair of said shoes were sold, there are reportedly three in existence, one of which was sawed into four separate parts.
This New Balance 550 Channels “Marquette” Colors
The New Balance 550 debuted in 1989 but found its footing in late 2020 with the help of Teddy Santis. As it continues to develop an identity of its own, the retro basketball silhouette keeps appearing in college-friendly styles. Reminiscent of Aimé Leon Dore’s straightforward propositions, the newly-surfaced pair mostly...
The atmos x adidas Adimatic Remembers The Three Stripes’ Classic Brown Box
Atmos and adidas have joined forces many times over the course of the last few years. And for their latest collaborative effort, the two are celebrating the return of the Adimatic with a colorway inspired by the footwear brand’s classic brown box. Mirroring the packaging itself, the shoe’s exterior...
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In A Peaches And Cream Colorway
As is expected of one of Nike’s most popular sneakers, the Dunk Low continues to unveil a handful of make-ups every week. And alongside a navy and teal pair, today’s batch includes a colorway visually akin to peaches and cream. Echoing the two-toned look signature to the silhouette,...
“Argon” Flair Animates This New Balance 550
Despite its close association to Aimé Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has cemented itself in the sneaker zeitgeist through handfuls of compelling solo efforts. Recently, the Steven Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly white ensemble donning various shades of blue for a look reminiscent of the Nike Dunk Low “Argon.”
The New Balance 991 Makes A Late Summer Appearance With Teal And Pink Accents
The New Balance 991 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it isn’t quite ready to return to the shadows, appearing in refreshing styles over the last nine months. Recently, the silhouette, which debuted in 2001, emerged in a greyscale ensemble complete with teal, pink and yellow accents....
Dime Celebrates 30 Years Of The Vans Skate Half Cab ‘92
Steven Caballero’s Vans Half Cab is a “do-it-yourself” project gone official as it joined the original action sports brand’s lineup of products in 1992. To celebrate the silhouette’s 30th anniversary, Vans has tapped Montreal’s Dime crew to outfit the shoe in a refreshing ensemble.
A “Light Iron Ore” Colorway Joins The Patent Leather Air Force 1 Collection
Due to the sheer amount of offerings released this past year in line with the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, numerous concurring mini collections have continued to enter the fold just a few months before the celebrations end. The latest low-cut of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design reinstitutes the patent leather pop found on a number of summer releases and the upcoming multi-color Undefeated collaboration.
LQQK Studio’s First Reebok Collab Reimagines The Classic Leather Two Ways
Since their founding in 2010, LQQK Studio — which originally started out as a print shop — has worked with designers, artists, and creatives across all mediums. They would then establish their own lifestyle brand in 2016, which garnered the attention of Vans just two years later. And following two collaborative capsules, the burgeoning creative collective is joining the family of yet another footwear mainstay: Reebok.
The On Cloudnova Z5 “Fermented Burgundy” Is Exclusive To Bodega
Receiving more stockists by the season, On Running has gained massive popularity over the course of only a few years. And following a three-way collaboration with Ronnie Fieg and Roger Federer, the footwear brand has prepared an exclusive Cloudnova Z5 for Bodega. Introduced during the Spring of 2021, the Cloudnova...
Patta Has A New Balance 990v3 Collaboration In The Works
When people were still pin-rolling their jeans, runners — such as the New Balance 1500 and the ASICS GEL-LYTE III — reigned supreme. And now, almost an entire decade thereafter, it seems history is beginning to repeat itself, as both of the aforementioned brands are once again receiving quite a bit of attention. Patta, thanks to an extensive series of collaborative offerings, is part-responsible for this, and they’re continuing to support the movement with an upcoming 990v3.
New Balance Brings A Lucky Green To The 650
As a product of the late 1980s, the New Balance 650 is rooted in basketball heritage. And while the silhouette has long been outdated in terms of performance innovation, Steven Smith’s design continues to bring decades-old flair to the modern era. Recently, the high-top counterpart to the New Balance...
