Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
KIMT
One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm. Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco,...
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
KAAL-TV
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
Injury Crash on Highway 61 in Lake City
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured this afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lake City. The State Patrol says the injured man and woman were alone in their vehicles when the crash occurred shortly after 1 PM. 50-year-old Stephanie Schoh of Winona was traveling north on Highway 61 when her car collided with a northbound minivan driven by 72-year-old Dennis Whipple of Zumbro Falls.
Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one
Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
KIMT
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man from northeast Iowa and a Minnesota man were hurt during a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 8:38 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. The driver...
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
KIMT
Wanted man arrested in Olmsted Co., facing additional charges after M38 pills found
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and is facing additional drug charges. Jayvon Jones-Shields was a passenger in a vehicle and had a felony warrant out of Olmsted Co. He was arrested on that warrant and had eight M38 pills on his person when he was...
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
Sheriff’s Office Obtains More Catalytic Converter Theft Kits
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received dozens of additional catalytic converter etching kits. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says another 50 of the marking kits have been obtained from the state in response to additional requests from the public and recent catalytic converters thefts in Olmsted County. The kits are being made available to the public for free through the Minnesota Commerce Department Fraud Bureau, which launched a statewide Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program last year.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
Rochester Man Allegedly Impaired and Speeding at More Than 100MPH
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time in less than a week, there is news concerning an allegedly impaired driver caught speeding at over 100 mph in the Rochester area. Charges were filed Friday against a 27-year-old Rochester man in connection with a traffic stop that occurred in...
$6,000 in Items Reported Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the reported theft of approximately $6,000 worth of stainless steel pipe connectors from a construction site. A police spokesman says the theft is believed to have occurred between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12. The items were reported to be left...
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
KIMT
Trial date set for Rochester shooting that killed one, critically injured another
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set over a shooting in Rochester that killed one man and severely wounded another. Ty Jhuan Davis Anderson, 22 of St. Cloud, is now set to stand trial beginning May 1 in Olmsted County. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
KIMT
Austin woman pleads guilty to trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of trying to rob the Freedom Gas Station on 4th Street NW is pleading guilty. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was charged with attempted second-degree aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, and fifth-degree drug possession. Austin police say Thomas entered Freedom Gas Station at around 10 pm on February 24. Court documents state Thomas demanded money, first claiming someone was coming with a gun and then reaching behind her back as though she was grabbing a gun.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
