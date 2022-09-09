ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

One injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt during a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52, north of 19th Street in Rochester, just before 3:30 pm. Vehicles driven by Patricia Jo Kronebusch, 65 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Marie Amundson, 20 of Oronoco,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Injury Crash on Highway 61 in Lake City

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured this afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lake City. The State Patrol says the injured man and woman were alone in their vehicles when the crash occurred shortly after 1 PM. 50-year-old Stephanie Schoh of Winona was traveling north on Highway 61 when her car collided with a northbound minivan driven by 72-year-old Dennis Whipple of Zumbro Falls.
LAKE CITY, MN
KIMT

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man from northeast Iowa and a Minnesota man were hurt during a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 8:38 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. The driver...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Ernest Miller
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)

Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
BYRON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sheriff’s Office Obtains More Catalytic Converter Theft Kits

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received dozens of additional catalytic converter etching kits. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says another 50 of the marking kits have been obtained from the state in response to additional requests from the public and recent catalytic converters thefts in Olmsted County. The kits are being made available to the public for free through the Minnesota Commerce Department Fraud Bureau, which launched a statewide Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program last year.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released

(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Trial date set for Rochester shooting that killed one, critically injured another

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set over a shooting in Rochester that killed one man and severely wounded another. Ty Jhuan Davis Anderson, 22 of St. Cloud, is now set to stand trial beginning May 1 in Olmsted County. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Austin woman pleads guilty to trying to rob a gas station

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of trying to rob the Freedom Gas Station on 4th Street NW is pleading guilty. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was charged with attempted second-degree aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, and fifth-degree drug possession. Austin police say Thomas entered Freedom Gas Station at around 10 pm on February 24. Court documents state Thomas demanded money, first claiming someone was coming with a gun and then reaching behind her back as though she was grabbing a gun.
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

