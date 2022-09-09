Virginia Restaurant Apologizes For 9/11-Themed Menu — Including Items Like ‘Pentagon Pie’ And A ‘Remember-Tini’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Related
Freeloading House Guests Blasted for Refusing to Split Restaurant Bill
According to the Mumsnet post the issue centered on the fact one of their hosts had "the more expensive starter."
'Vile And Offensive On Every Level': Country Club Restaurant Apologizes For 9/11-Themed Menu
The menu featured a "Never Forget Sampler" with "Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip."
Virginia Restaurant Pulls 9/11-Themed Menu That Featured 'Utterly Classless' Dish Names
A restaurant in Stafford, Virginia is receiving backlash after they released a 9/11-themed menu. Social media users circulated screenshots of the menu from the Clubhouse restaurant at Aquia Harbour, prompting the establishment to pull the "Patriot Day 2022" menu. Some items included the "Flight 93 Redirect" crab dip, the "Pentagon...
McDonald's is adding a new treat for fall
McDonald's newest item for fall doesn't have pumpkin or maple flavors. Rather, it's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chick-Fil-A Just Announced Delicious New Breakfast Items—Customers Are So Excited To Try Them
Great news for Chick-fil-A breakfast lovers: another exciting new item may be coming your way! Select locations are rolling out a flavor-packed, cheesy option. The popular chicken chain recently announced in a press release that they’ve started testing Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites—sounds delicious!. Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Starting...
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Bill Murray dined at a local seafood restaurant over the weekend
The "Caddyshack" actor posed for photos with the staff and even signed a golf ball. Actor Bill Murray enjoyed dinner at a Massachusetts seafood restaurant over the weekend, posing for photos with staff and fans. The “Caddyshack” actor was on the South Coast this weekend for the U.S. Senior Amateur...
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolin. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers: Here are all the details
While some people have alleged that the size of McDonald’s burgers is shrinking, McDonald’s fans do have a great reason to rejoice because of the latest news from the fast-food giant. As reported by Thrillist,McDonald’s would be offering their cheeseburgers for absolutely free in order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in the USA.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich
mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition
Last week, some fans of McDonald's (MCD) hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall. A restaurant representative confirmed that the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Diner shocked as she's included in emails sent by restaurant staff after she complained
A restaurant customer has spoken of her shock after she was included in a staff email chain that discussed her complaints after an unhappy dining experience. Rachael Avis had gone to The Garden Bistro in Edinburgh with her three children and her parents, but was not satisfied with the food and the service at the newly-opened bistro.
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
Popculture
Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Comments / 0