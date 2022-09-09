LeBron James believes Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver should be facing a harsher penalty than a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine. The Los Angeles Lakers star said "our league definitely got this wrong," adding "I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO