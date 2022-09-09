ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder Generating 'Rising Buzz' at EuroBasket amid Mavs Interest

Free-agent NBA guard Dennis Schroder is reportedly turning heads and helping his chances of landing another contract thanks to his performance at the EuroBasket tournament. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Schroder is generating "rising buzz" with his play for Germany, and the expectation is that he will "almost certainly" be with a new NBA team by the end of September.
Bleacher Report

Ainge Talks Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Trades: Jazz Didn't 'Believe in Each Other'

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge saw internal problems with the team before starting the rebuild this offseason. "What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn't believe in each other," Ainge told reporters Monday. "Like the whole group, I think they liked each other even more than what was reported. But I'm not sure there was a belief."
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Question Mark About Every NBA Team's Future

As much as NBA players might want to live in the moment—never getting too high or too low is one of the Association's biggest keys of survival—front offices can't afford to think that way. These decision-makers must always have at least one eye on the future. Now, future...
Bleacher Report

Montrezl Harrell Discusses LaMelo Ball, NBA Free Agency with Police on Citation Video

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Montrezl Harrell was peppered with NBA questions by police during a traffic stop on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely, and officers decided to search the car after smelling marijuana. While the search took place, the cops asked the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year about a variety of NBA topics.
Bleacher Report

Nets' Joe Harris Will Be '100%' for Training Camp After Ankle Surgeries, per Agent

After missing the majority of last season, Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris will be good to go when the 2022-23 NBA season tips off. Mark Bartelstein, Harris' agent, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post that the veteran sharpshooter is back to "100 percent" and "in a great place." Bartelstein also responded affirmatively when asked about whether Harris is expected to participate in training camp.
Bleacher Report

LeBron James on Robert Sarver Punishment: 'Our League Definitely Got This Wrong'

LeBron James believes Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver should be facing a harsher penalty than a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine. The Los Angeles Lakers star said "our league definitely got this wrong," adding "I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place."
Bleacher Report

Nerlens Noel's $58M Lawsuit Against Former Agent Rich Paul Dismissed by Judge

District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle has dismissed Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against his former agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal:. The Detroit Pistons center filed the lawsuit in Nov. 2021, accusing Paul of doing "little to no work" in...
Bleacher Report

Serena Williams on Possible Return to Tennis: 'Tom Brady Started a Really Cool Trend'

Tom Brady may not be the only legendary athlete who only steps away from the game only temporarily this year. While much of the coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open—at least when it came to the women's singles draw—focused on how it was Serena Williams' final tournament of her illustrious career, she suggested she may follow in Brady's footsteps during an appearance on Good Morning America.
