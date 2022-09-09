ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

After Wild UFC 279, Some Potential Next Moves for Khamzat Chimaev

The joyful rage with which Khamzat Chimaev dismantled Kevin Holland on Saturday at UFC 279 was truly a sight to behold. The excitable Chimaev, who scuttled his main event with Nate Diaz after missing weight by more than seven pounds, controlled the co-main event from pillar to post, overwhelming a proven veteran with a first-round D'Arce choke submission. It was like watching a giant baby throw his toys around the room without realizing they were full-grown adults.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 279

UFC 279 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, which means it's time for another update to Bleacher Report's pound-for-pound UFC rankings. The event had arguably the most chaotic build-up of any in UFC history. First, the pre-fight press conference was canceled due to a skirmish involving multiple fighters and their teams. Six main-card fighters then received new opponents on the eve of the card after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his main-event battle with welterweight veteran Nate Diaz by a ridiculous 7.5 pounds. The fights themselves were pretty wild, too.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 14

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Dynamite on September 14. The tournament to crown a new world champion continued this week with two big matches. Bryan Danielson battled Chris Jericho for the second time in less than a month, and Jon Moxley took on Sammy Guevara. We...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Roman Reigns, Kazuchika Okada, CM Punk Headline 2022 PWI 500 List

For the second time in his career, undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is atop the PWI 500. Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual list of the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world on Wednesday, and Reigns paced the field for the first time since 2016:. Per Fightful's Jeremy...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Bleacher Report

WWE's Austin Theory vs. AEW's Daniel Garcia: Which Young Star Will Have Best Career?

The WWE and All Elite Wrestling rosters boast plenty of promising prospects under the age of 30 who are surely being groomed for positions of prominence in their respective companies. However, few have higher ceilings for success than WWE's Austin Theory and AEW's Daniel Garcia. Both blue-chippers are well on...
WWE
Bleacher Report

MJF's Scarf and the Most Iconic Props in WWE and AEW Today

Paul Bearer carrying The Undertaker's urn containing The Phenom's essence and power. Jimmy Hart's megaphone echoing through the arena. Mick Foley reaching into his pants to pull out Mr. Socko. The best props in pro wrestling can be just as iconic as the performers they're associated with. Ideally, they help...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy