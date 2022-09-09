Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand as Playoff Races Heat Up
The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the 2022 MLB postseason Monday, and in the coming weeks 11 other team will join them. Entering Tuesday, there were 14 teams within 5.5 games of a playoff spot, so three viable contenders will be on the outside looking. That said, there is still plenty of time left to jostle for position over the final few weeks.
Bleacher Report
MiLB Players Officially Part of MLBPA After Union-authorization Cards Validated
Minor league baseball players are now officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark regarding Minor League Players joining the MLBPA <a href="https://t.co/RrZO9AR22p">pic.twitter.com/RrZO9AR22p</a>. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported news that the minor leaguer's union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator, signifying the final...
Bleacher Report
Tom House Says Bill Belichick Asked Him Why He Shouldn't Trade Tom Brady at Age 36
Bill Belichick apparently entertained the idea of getting rid of Tom Brady long before the future Hall of Fame quarterback wound up leaving the New England Patriots. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 1:20 mark), pitching coach Tom House said Belichick once asked him around the time Brady was 36 or 37 years old why the Patriots shouldn't trade their franchise star:
Bleacher Report
NBA's Adam Silver Says Punishment of Suns' Robert Sarver Fit 'Totality' of Situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the league's punishment of Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver during a Wednesday press conference. Silver told reporters he was in "disbelief to a certain extent" regarding the Suns' workplace culture, adding the punishment was appropriate for the "totality" of the situation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Hot-Seat Rankings for the MLB Managers Most Likely to Be Fired
If the New York Yankees don't at least make it to the World Series next month, will Aaron Boone return in 2023 as the manager of the pinstripes?. Is the sixth losing season in seven years under Don Mattingly enough for the Miami Marlins to move on from Donnie Baseball?
Bleacher Report
Chelsea's Todd Boehly Floats Idea of Future Premier League All-Star Game
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly made the argument Tuesday that the Premier League should copy a staple of American sporting leagues and add an all-star game to its season while speaking at the SALT Conference in New York. "Ultimately I hope that the Premier League takes a little bit of...
Bleacher Report
Reverend Al Sharpton Calls for Suns' Robert Sarver to Be Removed from NBA After Probe
In the wake of the NBA's decision to issue a fine and suspension to Robert Sarver for racist and misogynistic behavior, Reverend Al Sharpton is calling for Sarver's removal as governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. Sharpton made his announcement in a statement released Tuesday:. The NBA issued a...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson: 'Respectfully, I'm Done Talking About' Ravens Contract Situation
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday that he is done talking about his contract situation. "Respectfully, I'm done talking about it," Jackson said. "I told you guys before, I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with. We're done talking about it. I'm focused on the Dolphins now."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves SP Ian Anderson to miss four-to-six weeks with oblique strain
Braves starter Ian Anderson suffered a left oblique strain while pitching with Triple-A Gwinnett, reports David O’Brien of the Athletic. O’Brien indicates he’ll miss at least a month, while Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets he’s expected to be out four-to-six weeks. Even if Anderson...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs 1st-Round Pick Trent McDuffie Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury; Out 4 Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, it announced Tuesday. McDuffie, who suffered the injury in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, will be sidelined for at least the next four games. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters...
Bleacher Report
The Longest Drought in Pro Sports Is Ending, and Mariners Have World Series Upside
Don't sleep on the Seattle Mariners. They've already come far in 2022, putting together a 79-61 record that has them within reach of their first postseason since 2001. Should they get in, the longest playoff drought not just in Major League Baseball, but in all four of the major North American men's professional sports leagues would finally be over.
Bleacher Report
Red-Hot Mike Trout is Hitting Homers Again—and It's Time For Angels to Trade Him
Mike Trout may well hit 20 home runs in his last 20 games of 2022 at the rate he's been going. The Los Angeles Angels shouldn't need to be told to enjoy it while it lasts. Instead, what they may really need to hear is that these next 20 games should also be Trout's last in an Angels uniform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Giants' Kadarius Toney on Playing 7 Snaps vs. Titans: 'I Get Paid to Play, Not Coach'
Kadarius Toney fantasy managers may have been apoplectic about his lack of playing time in Week 1, but the second-year wideout doesn't appear worried. "I get paid to play, not coach," he told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know what the plan was. At the end of the day, I have to prepare as if I was going and playing every play. I don't know what else to say."
Bleacher Report
Montrezl Harrell Discusses LaMelo Ball, NBA Free Agency with Police on Citation Video
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Montrezl Harrell was peppered with NBA questions by police during a traffic stop on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely, and officers decided to search the car after smelling marijuana. While the search took place, the cops asked the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year about a variety of NBA topics.
Bleacher Report
The Most Regrettable NBA Trades of the Last 3 Seasons
From trades that didn't quite go as planned to those that have severely hurt a franchise, every NBA team has made moves it regrets. The last three seasons have been no exception, as even successful organizations like the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have made some recent notable mistakes.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Nerlens Noel's $58M Lawsuit Against Former Agent Rich Paul Dismissed by Judge
District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle has dismissed Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against his former agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal:. The Detroit Pistons center filed the lawsuit in Nov. 2021, accusing Paul of doing "little to no work" in...
Bleacher Report
Jahan Dotson and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars
The first week of the NFL season marked the debut of a great number of rookies. While there was plenty of hype surrounding some of these first-year talents, many of the top picks in the 2022 draft had surprisingly quiet showings. Although plenty of rookies failed to make much of...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Respond to Andy Reid's Claims Loose Turf Caused Chiefs' Injuries
The Arizona Cardinals defended State Farm Stadium after Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the loose turf was a contributing factor to cornerback Trent McDuffie's hamstring injury and kicker Harrison Butker's ankle injury in Sunday's game. "The entire field was replaced on Monday, August 22nd—the day after the...
Bleacher Report
Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'Anticipate' Making QB Roster Move After Dak Prescott Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost much more than a season opener Sunday, as ESPN's Todd Archer reported quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a right thumb injury he suffered during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We'll look at those things," head coach Mike...
Bleacher Report
NFC GM: 2023 NFL QB Class Featuring Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Best Group 'Maybe Ever'
While the 2022 NFL draft saw only one quarterback taken in the first round, next year is shaping up to be a bonanza. Matt Miller of ESPN reported there are as many as five quarterbacks receiving first-round attention, and the league is buzzing about the deep crop of signal-callers. "This...
Comments / 0