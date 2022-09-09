ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand as Playoff Races Heat Up

The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the 2022 MLB postseason Monday, and in the coming weeks 11 other team will join them. Entering Tuesday, there were 14 teams within 5.5 games of a playoff spot, so three viable contenders will be on the outside looking. That said, there is still plenty of time left to jostle for position over the final few weeks.
MiLB Players Officially Part of MLBPA After Union-authorization Cards Validated

Minor league baseball players are now officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark regarding Minor League Players joining the MLBPA <a href="https://t.co/RrZO9AR22p">pic.twitter.com/RrZO9AR22p</a>. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported news that the minor leaguer's union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator, signifying the final...
Tom House Says Bill Belichick Asked Him Why He Shouldn't Trade Tom Brady at Age 36

Bill Belichick apparently entertained the idea of getting rid of Tom Brady long before the future Hall of Fame quarterback wound up leaving the New England Patriots. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 1:20 mark), pitching coach Tom House said Belichick once asked him around the time Brady was 36 or 37 years old why the Patriots shouldn't trade their franchise star:
NBA's Adam Silver Says Punishment of Suns' Robert Sarver Fit 'Totality' of Situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the league's punishment of Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver during a Wednesday press conference. Silver told reporters he was in "disbelief to a certain extent" regarding the Suns' workplace culture, adding the punishment was appropriate for the "totality" of the situation.
Hot-Seat Rankings for the MLB Managers Most Likely to Be Fired

If the New York Yankees don't at least make it to the World Series next month, will Aaron Boone return in 2023 as the manager of the pinstripes?. Is the sixth losing season in seven years under Don Mattingly enough for the Miami Marlins to move on from Donnie Baseball?
Lamar Jackson: 'Respectfully, I'm Done Talking About' Ravens Contract Situation

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday that he is done talking about his contract situation. "Respectfully, I'm done talking about it," Jackson said. "I told you guys before, I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with. We're done talking about it. I'm focused on the Dolphins now."
The Longest Drought in Pro Sports Is Ending, and Mariners Have World Series Upside

Don't sleep on the Seattle Mariners. They've already come far in 2022, putting together a 79-61 record that has them within reach of their first postseason since 2001. Should they get in, the longest playoff drought not just in Major League Baseball, but in all four of the major North American men's professional sports leagues would finally be over.
Giants' Kadarius Toney on Playing 7 Snaps vs. Titans: 'I Get Paid to Play, Not Coach'

Kadarius Toney fantasy managers may have been apoplectic about his lack of playing time in Week 1, but the second-year wideout doesn't appear worried. "I get paid to play, not coach," he told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know what the plan was. At the end of the day, I have to prepare as if I was going and playing every play. I don't know what else to say."
Montrezl Harrell Discusses LaMelo Ball, NBA Free Agency with Police on Citation Video

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Montrezl Harrell was peppered with NBA questions by police during a traffic stop on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely, and officers decided to search the car after smelling marijuana. While the search took place, the cops asked the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year about a variety of NBA topics.
The Most Regrettable NBA Trades of the Last 3 Seasons

From trades that didn't quite go as planned to those that have severely hurt a franchise, every NBA team has made moves it regrets. The last three seasons have been no exception, as even successful organizations like the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have made some recent notable mistakes.
Nerlens Noel's $58M Lawsuit Against Former Agent Rich Paul Dismissed by Judge

District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle has dismissed Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against his former agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal:. The Detroit Pistons center filed the lawsuit in Nov. 2021, accusing Paul of doing "little to no work" in...
Jahan Dotson and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars

The first week of the NFL season marked the debut of a great number of rookies. While there was plenty of hype surrounding some of these first-year talents, many of the top picks in the 2022 draft had surprisingly quiet showings. Although plenty of rookies failed to make much of...
Cardinals Respond to Andy Reid's Claims Loose Turf Caused Chiefs' Injuries

The Arizona Cardinals defended State Farm Stadium after Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the loose turf was a contributing factor to cornerback Trent McDuffie's hamstring injury and kicker Harrison Butker's ankle injury in Sunday's game. "The entire field was replaced on Monday, August 22nd—the day after the...
