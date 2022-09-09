Read full article on original website
Wisconsin 911 services experiencing technical difficulties
WISCONSIN — Across the state, 911 services are having technical difficulties. According to the Kenosha Police Department, 911 services are down statewide. If those in need call 911, they'll be re-routed to a different city. The non-emergency phone lines are working and in the meantime, officials ask for the public to use those numbers.
IBEW Local 494 announces ratification of first contract with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Local 494 chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced the workers of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin represented by the union has negotiated and ratified their first union contract with the DPW senior leadership. “This contract is an exciting next step forward for...
UW nurses won't strike, so what's in the agreement between the hospital and SEIU?
MADISON, Wis. — When UW Health and its nurses announced an agreement Monday that put a stop to a strike that would have otherwise been underway right now, the details of the deal were sparse. Now, more information about the agreement has been released by both sides. The nurses...
'We are resetting our relationship with UW Health': Nurses won't strike after reaching an agreement
MADISON, Wis. — Nurses at UW Health in Madison won't walk off the job this week after mediation efforts over the weekend. A three-day strike was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning as UW nurses called for their union to be recognized by the hospital, an effort that has been underway for nearly three years.
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
Now Hiring: United Community Center looks to fill dozens of roles in variety of departments
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s United Community Center said it is making a big hiring push. From health care to education, the UCC works to address the needs of the area’s Hispanic and Latino community. Currently, UCC has around 40 jobs available, covering a variety of positions from health...
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain
Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
