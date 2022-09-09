ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin 911 services experiencing technical difficulties

WISCONSIN — Across the state, 911 services are having technical difficulties. According to the Kenosha Police Department, 911 services are down statewide. If those in need call 911, they'll be re-routed to a different city. The non-emergency phone lines are working and in the meantime, officials ask for the public to use those numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooks, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy