Gluten-Free Stuffing
This rich, buttery stuffing might be classic but don’t call it old-fashioned. It can’t be, because back in the day, gluten-free bread stuffing would have been unheard of. Today we have an abundance of gluten-free loaves available to us at the supermarket and they seem to just keep getting softer, tastier, and more like traditional bread by the day. We swear — even your gluten-free dinner guest will question whether your stuffing is indeed gluten-free (it’s that convincing!).
Togarashi Deviled Eggs
In my experience, deviled eggs have always been a consistently middle-of-the-road addition to a dinner or picnic spread: Never out of place, but never the MVP of the party either. Motivated by my share of under-seasoned, one-note, rich deviled eggs, I decided to upgrade the staple dish with just a few small tweaks. And given the already short ingredient list, I found it didn’t take much to transform the humble egg into a small-but-mighty vehicle of flavor worth writing home about.
Tzimmes
The Ashkenazi Jewish side dish tzimmes (also written as tsimmes, both pronounced “tsi-miss,”) is a celebration of stewed root vegetables — typically carrot or sweet potato —i n a casserole, perfumed with orange and lightly sweetened with brown sugar or honey and dried fruit. Like many...
Got No Beef Stew
I like to joke about not knowing current food prices, since I have a corporate expense account, but as inflation continues to rage, people aren't finding that type of humor as funny as they used to. Maybe they never did, but the point is even a kept man such as myself realizes that the price of meat at the market these days is very high, and that was the inspiration for this beefless beef stew.
Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf
Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves
The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies
Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
My Favorite Pantry Staple That’s Half the Price at Whole Foods
One of my favorite “splurge” grocery items is fancy pasta. The quirky shapes and toothsome quality of the bags that cost a few dollars more than the typical boxes make an otherwise basic dinner a little weeknight treat. Fregola is one of those specialty pastas I adore. My...
KitchenAid Just Launched a New Stand Mixer Color — and It’s Stunning
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s September, and what does that mean for home cooks? Drumroll please… fall baking, of course! Ah, how we here at Kitchn wait all year for this precious season to roll around so we can start swirling up some pumpkin spiced cinnamon rolls, caramel apple cakes, pecan squares, and all the other scrum-diddly-umptous sweet treats that come with the change in seasons.
What Exactly Is Chess Pie?
When it comes to ingredients and process, chess pie is an undeniably simple pie (it also happens to be undeniably delicious). But if you stop to consider its origins and how it got its name, chess pie quickly gets complicated. One of the more popular origin stories is that the...
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
This $6 Amazon Find Helped Me Beat My Fruit Fly Battle — and It’s Just So Darned Cute!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are some things I take pleasure in knowing a lot about — Travel! Crossword puzzles! French fries! — and others where I’m a reluctant expert. Insect control, though undoubtedly important, falls into the latter category. After years of combatting everything from mosquitos to moths with lots of so-called “solutions,” only a handful have actually worked. So, when I recently found myself fighting a fruit fly issue, I set out on the hunt for a simple, effective answer.
Le Creuset Is Saying Farewell to Its Gorgeous Fig Color — Get It on Sale Before It’s Gone!
When it comes to cookware, there are a few big names you’ll find time and time again in the hearts, carts, and kitchens of home cooks everywhere. One of the most-loved brands across the globe? Le Creuset. The iconic cookware company popularized the Dutch oven in home kitchens nearly a century ago and has continued to make waves in the industry with stylish, colorful, and timeless pieces ever since. That being said, we have some exciting (and bittersweet) news to share. Le Creuset is retiring one of its classic hues. Fans and newbies alike, pay attention: This is your one last chance to get your hands on an LC piece in Fig before it disappears from their stock forever.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
How to Freeze Cheesecake So You Can Make It Ahead or Save Leftovers
When you slide your fork into a silky homemade cheesecake and savor its rich creaminess, you know it was worth all the time and effort. But how do you manage all that fuss when you’re also cooking the dinner to be served before, not to mention tidying the house and setting the table?
