Camden, SC

Varsity Football Game Day Information Camden @ AC Flora, Fri, 9.16.22

The Camden Bulldogs will travel to Memorial Stadium to take on the Falcons of AC Flora Friday, September 16th @ 7:30 pm. Fans & Spectators can purchase tickets digitally starting @ 12pm on Friday, Sept 16th from http://www.getfalcontickets.com/, they are $7.00 each, no cash will be accepted at the gates.
Girls Golf wins against Spring Valley & Lugoff Elgin

The Girls Golf team hosted the Knights of Spring Valley & the Demons of Lugoff Elgin on Monday, Sept 12th at the Camden Country Club. Camden came out big with the win scoring 178 to Spring Valley’s 194 & LE’s 228. Low scorer for Camden was Ellen Green with 42 & Greer Younghans with 43. The Camden Girls Golf team sits at 7-1 on the season.
Boys and Girls Cross Country Post Strong Performances

Camden High boys and girls cross country teams had strong performances Tuesday night at Lake City. For the girls, Kylee Hunt completes a personal record time of 22:32, followed by Brooklyn Bowen 22:34 (PR), and Abbie Absher at 22:54 (PR). The girls finished second behind West Florence in the meet.
Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach

Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
New Pizza Hut, Taco Bell will share a building on Longstreet in Kingstree

New restaurants will share a building on Longstreet. Along with something old, something new on the Kingstree restaurant scene is coming soon on Longstreet Street. Something old: Pizza Hut. Same location but new construction. Something new: Taco Bell, in the same hut with the popular pizza place. “We have thoroughly...
South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least...
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
