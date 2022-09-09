Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSN
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking Traveler
wearecamdenhs.com
Varsity Football Game Day Information Camden @ AC Flora, Fri, 9.16.22
The Camden Bulldogs will travel to Memorial Stadium to take on the Falcons of AC Flora Friday, September 16th @ 7:30 pm. Fans & Spectators can purchase tickets digitally starting @ 12pm on Friday, Sept 16th from http://www.getfalcontickets.com/, they are $7.00 each, no cash will be accepted at the gates.
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Volleyball beats Marlboro in 3
The Lady Volleydogs traveled to Marlboro for another region match. The Camden Bulldogs were able to bring home the win in 3 sets.
wearecamdenhs.com
Volleyball travels to Marlboro County to take on the Bulldogs in Region Match
The Lady Dog Volleyball teams travel to Marlboro County today, Wednesday, Sept 14th to take on the Bulldogs in a region matchup. JV will start things off at 5:30 pm and Varsity will start at 7:00 pm. Good Luck to Both Teams!
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Golf wins against Spring Valley & Lugoff Elgin
The Girls Golf team hosted the Knights of Spring Valley & the Demons of Lugoff Elgin on Monday, Sept 12th at the Camden Country Club. Camden came out big with the win scoring 178 to Spring Valley’s 194 & LE’s 228. Low scorer for Camden was Ellen Green with 42 & Greer Younghans with 43. The Camden Girls Golf team sits at 7-1 on the season.
wearecamdenhs.com
Boys and Girls Cross Country Post Strong Performances
Camden High boys and girls cross country teams had strong performances Tuesday night at Lake City. For the girls, Kylee Hunt completes a personal record time of 22:32, followed by Brooklyn Bowen 22:34 (PR), and Abbie Absher at 22:54 (PR). The girls finished second behind West Florence in the meet.
heraldadvocate.com
Demetrius Knox named MCHS Boys head basketball coach
Marlboro County School District officials Coach Demetrius Knox has been named Boys Head Basketball Coach at Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Bennettsville and the son of Tabatha Dease and Laverne Knox. He has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox. Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County...
wearecamdenhs.com
The Cross Country Teams travel to Lake City for Region Matchup
The boys and girls Cross Country teams will travel to Lake City today, Tuesday, Sept 13th, to run against region opponent the Panthers of Lake City. The start time is set for 5:00 pm. Good Luck to Both Teams!
‘Lovin it’: South Carolina McDonald’s director started at fry station at 14 and worked his way up
After working at McDonald’s since he was 14, Nimi Rama, now a company executive, says he has “ketchup in (his) veins.”
WPMI
High school students in South Carolina post videos of themselves fighting, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level at a high school in South Carolina. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department said it has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year.
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
WYFF4.com
Fiery crash in South Carolina leaves 4 dead
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed in Florence, South Carolina, in a fiery crash involving a vehicle and train, according to coroner Keith Von Lutcken. It happened Saturday at the railroad crossing at East Barboody and North Dargan Streets. Von Lutcken says it appears the vehicle was traveling...
WMBF
SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
First responders recognized after 8-year-old rescued from South Carolina cave
An 8-year-old boy got stuck playing in the caves at a 40-acre rock for over an hour.
The Post and Courier
New Pizza Hut, Taco Bell will share a building on Longstreet in Kingstree
New restaurants will share a building on Longstreet. Along with something old, something new on the Kingstree restaurant scene is coming soon on Longstreet Street. Something old: Pizza Hut. Same location but new construction. Something new: Taco Bell, in the same hut with the popular pizza place. “We have thoroughly...
South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least...
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
