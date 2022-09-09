ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Independent

Earth barrelling towards ‘uncharted territory of destruction,’ new climate report warns

The impact of climate change on the Earth is heading into “uncharted territory of destruction,” UN chief António Guterres warned following the release of a multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).The report, titled United in Science, warns that greenhouse gas concentrations across the globe continue to rise to record highs, and that fossil fuel use-driven emissions are above pre-pandemic levels after a temporary drop due to lockdowns.“This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction. Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get...
The Associated Press

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. South Korea’s Personal Information and Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) after a meeting where officials agreed that the companies’ business practices might cause serious” privacy infringements. The fines were the biggest ever penalties imposed by South Korea for privacy law violations, the commission said in a press release. Both companies refuted the commission’s findings and Meta indicated it could challenge the fine in court. The fines can be appealed through administrative lawsuits, which must be filed within 90 days after the companies are formally notified of the commission’s decision.
WORLD

