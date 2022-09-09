Read full article on original website
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers eye their first sweep of a non-conference schedule since 2014 when they play Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is Oregon State’s first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers played host to UCLA.
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
msuexponent.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity faces interim suspension
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Division of Student Success and Office of the Dean of Students placed the Kappa Sigma Lambda Delta chapter of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at MSU on interim suspension. The fraternity, residing at 1120 S 6th Ave, is a chapter of the largest national fraternity in...
Billings Clinic opens its doors this week, grand opening set for Oct. 15
Billings Clinic has been under construction for the last two years now as the doors are ready to open to the public on Tuesday its ready to welcome the community inside.
Shots fired in Belgrade neighborhood: 11-hour standoff comes to an end
"I would've never thought something like this would happen here," said Logan Smith, a resident of the Landmark subdivision
KULR8
Fire crews extinguishing fire at R-Y TImber
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston Monday. The fire is located at 5284 US-89. According to a Facebook post from Livingston FireFighters, the fire is contained and crews are continuing to put out the rest of the fire. There...
KULR8
Sheriff warning of potential gas leak south of Big Timber near Indian Rings area, Boulder River
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a potential gas leak south of Big Timber near the Indian Rings area and the Boulder River Monday. There is currently no evacuation order in place for residents near the Indian Rings area, but SCSO...
Man involved in Belgrade armed standoff identified
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man involved in an armed standoff with law enforcement on Red Barn Drive Sunday as 35-year-old Joshua John Holland of Belgrade.
NBCMontana
Fighter jets take to the skies over Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — Fighter jets will soon by flying in the skies over parts of Gallatin County. That’s because Polaris Dawn crews are coming to Bozeman Airport to train. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will take them to space for five days later in 2022.
montanarightnow.com
Two injured in fire at RY Timber
LIVINGSTON -- Around 6 A.M. Monday, September 12 fire fighters were called to a structure fire at RY Timber. When crews arrived, they found a building in the center of the mill heavily involved. The fire quickly spread to two connected buildings. High winds threatened to spread the flames towards...
explorebigsky.com
Man found dead inside Belgrade house after police standoff
A 35-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home in Belgrade with a gun on Sept. 11 in an 11-hour standoff with local law enforcement, ending in an apparent suicide. The standoff began early Sunday morning after shots were fired on Red Barn Drive west of Belgrade and just south of Interstate 90. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department issued shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents in the surrounding area.
