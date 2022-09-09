ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

MY 103.5

Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana

I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?

If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

Kappa Sigma fraternity faces interim suspension

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Division of Student Success and Office of the Dean of Students placed the Kappa Sigma Lambda Delta chapter of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at MSU on interim suspension. The fraternity, residing at 1120 S 6th Ave, is a chapter of the largest national fraternity in...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Fire crews extinguishing fire at R-Y TImber

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston Monday. The fire is located at 5284 US-89. According to a Facebook post from Livingston FireFighters, the fire is contained and crews are continuing to put out the rest of the fire. There...
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Fighter jets take to the skies over Gallatin Co.

BOZEMAN, Mont — Fighter jets will soon by flying in the skies over parts of Gallatin County. That’s because Polaris Dawn crews are coming to Bozeman Airport to train. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will take them to space for five days later in 2022.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two injured in fire at RY Timber

LIVINGSTON -- Around 6 A.M. Monday, September 12 fire fighters were called to a structure fire at RY Timber. When crews arrived, they found a building in the center of the mill heavily involved. The fire quickly spread to two connected buildings. High winds threatened to spread the flames towards...
LIVINGSTON, MT
explorebigsky.com

Man found dead inside Belgrade house after police standoff

A 35-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home in Belgrade with a gun on Sept. 11 in an 11-hour standoff with local law enforcement, ending in an apparent suicide. The standoff began early Sunday morning after shots were fired on Red Barn Drive west of Belgrade and just south of Interstate 90. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department issued shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents in the surrounding area.
BELGRADE, MT

