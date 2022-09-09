ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

NewsTimes

Officials declare recent cases of 'highly contagious' rabbit disease the first in Connecticut

State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT
NewsTimes

New Haven mayor signs law giving tenant unions more power

NEW HAVEN — Mayor Justin Elicker, by his admission, doesn't do a lot of public document signings — but made an exception this week for a new ordinance that carves a place for tenant unions in the city's process to ensure that rents are levied in as fair as possible a manner and properties are maintained.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
MONTVILLE, CT
NewsTimes

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

Here’s what’s coming to the Westport Country Playhouse

WESTPORT — The Westport Country Playhouse announced its 2023 season, featuring a variety of plays and musicals for the community to enjoy. “After our first full year of in-person programming following a COVID-19 shutdown, we are returning with a new season that celebrates joy and strength in a big way,” Artistic Director Mark Lamos said. “Although in vastly different ways, each of these stories prioritizes the kind of entertainment that makes theater so irresistible and is the reason the art form has survived for thousands of years.”
WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
NEW CANAAN, CT
NewsTimes

Monkeypox cases declining in WA, outbreak trajectory unclear

SEATTLE (AP) — Monkeypox cases are decreasing in Washington state, likely because of a combination of factors including behavioral change and the vaccination of high-risk communities, health officials said. The drop in infections statewide is directly linked to the drop in cases in King County, which includes Seattle, The...
KING COUNTY, WA

