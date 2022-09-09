Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Man Sells Thousands of Children's Identities, Sent to Prison For 12 YearsTaxBuzzBronx, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
NewsTimes
CT's best family dining restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
Chef Jacques Pépin to be honored at Greenwich Wine + Food gala: "It's very rewarding"
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jacques Pépin laughed good-naturedly as he reflected on an upcoming event to celebrate his lifetime of culinary achievement. "It's very rewarding in many ways," said the renowned French chef, who has made Madison his home for 46 years....
NewsTimes
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
NewsTimes
Stamford, Westhill football each get first win for head coaches Aland Joseph, Donny Panapada
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was a weekend of firsts for the two Stamford varsity football programs. Stamford and Westhill both won their season-opening games, which also resulted in the first wins for both head coaches with their respective programs. The CIAC website...
NewsTimes
New Haven mayor signs law giving tenant unions more power
NEW HAVEN — Mayor Justin Elicker, by his admission, doesn't do a lot of public document signings — but made an exception this week for a new ordinance that carves a place for tenant unions in the city's process to ensure that rents are levied in as fair as possible a manner and properties are maintained.
NewsTimes
Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
NewsTimes
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
This Is Connecticut's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
NewsTimes
Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October
Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
NewsTimes
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
NewsTimes
Redding police: 2 in custody after armed robbery outside restaurant; search for third suspect underway
REDDING — Two Bridgeport men were taken into custody, and a search was underway for a third following a Tuesday night armed robbery outside the Spinning Wheel Restaurant, police said. “It’s an awful scenario, but the results were pretty good considering nobody got hurt,” Redding Police Chief Mark O’Donnell...
NewsTimes
Here’s what’s coming to the Westport Country Playhouse
WESTPORT — The Westport Country Playhouse announced its 2023 season, featuring a variety of plays and musicals for the community to enjoy. “After our first full year of in-person programming following a COVID-19 shutdown, we are returning with a new season that celebrates joy and strength in a big way,” Artistic Director Mark Lamos said. “Although in vastly different ways, each of these stories prioritizes the kind of entertainment that makes theater so irresistible and is the reason the art form has survived for thousands of years.”
NewsTimes
New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
NewsTimes
Monkeypox cases declining in WA, outbreak trajectory unclear
SEATTLE (AP) — Monkeypox cases are decreasing in Washington state, likely because of a combination of factors including behavioral change and the vaccination of high-risk communities, health officials said. The drop in infections statewide is directly linked to the drop in cases in King County, which includes Seattle, The...
NewsTimes
CT flu season 2022-23: What an epidemiologist predicts for the virus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall, while promising to bring cooler temperatures and autumn foliage throughout the region, will also bring about the start of flu season. The Influenza virus, most commonly know as the "flu," runs from fall to the end of winter,...
