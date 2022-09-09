Audra Frimpong Puts Toya Bush-Harris on Blast + ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast Isn’t Impressed?

Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
urbanbellemag.com
Drew Sidora Drags Sheree Whitfield + Calls Her Relationship with Martell Holt Fake
Drew Sidora and Sheree Whitfield have been struggling to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora have been clashing on the current season. It all started after Drew repeated what her assistant told her. He accused Sheree of not paying him while he worked for her. Drew repeated this to Kandi Burruss. And she questioned how she should approach this since she was just getting to know Sheree. Kandi then shared this with Kenya Moore. Then it made its way back to Sheree thanks to Kenya. So Sheree took it as Drew was coming for her unprovoked. Eventually, things only got messier because Sheree’s friend got involved.
urbanbellemag.com
Quad Webb Comes for Dr. Eugene Harris + Toya Bush-Harris Goes All the Way Off
Toya Bush-Harris isn’t a stranger to feuds. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris is a hot topic on social media thanks to the current season. Of course, people had a lot to say about Toya and Dr. Eugene Harris selling their custom-built house. However, the couple clapped back at the speculation. And they said they were just taking advantage of the real estate boom. Regardless, people continue to come for them. Newbie Audra Frimpong even accused them of lying about making a million from the sale. But Toya continues to brush this off. On the recent episode, Toya came to the conclusion that Audra cares way too much about her finances.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Recap: Kenya Puts Martell on Blast + Sheree Admits She Ignores Red Flags
On part one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, the group is surprised that it is Sheree and Marlo who secured the seats next to Andy. Of course, this is the first time for both. But they don’t waste any time getting straight to business. When it comes to Sheree and Kandi, Sheree doesn’t remember shading Kandi on the current season. But she does take issue with the things Kandi said on “Speak On It.” However, Kandi says she will always return the energy she receives.
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
Here’s What Happened When Peter Thomas Popped Up In The ‘RHOP’ Season 7 Trailer
Compilation of reactions to RHOA alum Peter Thomas appearing in the deliciously messy 'RHOP' Season 7 trailer
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral
As the daughter of singer-songwriter and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss, many reality TV viewers have watched Riley grow up since she was a child.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
urbanbellemag.com
Destiny Payton Denies Being Intimate with Martell Holt + Explains Not Paying Back Melody Holt
LAMH fans are very opinionated about Melody Holt and Destiny Payton’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton had a controversial fallout with Melody Holt. She said things were great between them until Melody stopped calling her as much. However, Melody thought they were still close. And she showed that she and Destiny continued to communicate through text messages. So she was caught off guard when Destiny called her out at the reunion. Destiny told Carlos King that she wasn’t sure about the status of their friendship. While that rubbed Melody the wrong way, the last straw was Destiny’s conversation with LaTisha Scott in the hotel room. Melody overheard the conversation. She felt it was shady for Destiny to discuss her with LaTisha since she and LaTisha aren’t on good terms.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
