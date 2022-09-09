Audra Frimpong Puts Toya Bush-Harris on Blast + ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast Isn’t Impressed?

LAMH fans are very opinionated about Melody Holt and Destiny Payton’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton had a controversial fallout with Melody Holt. She said things were great between them until Melody stopped calling her as much. However, Melody thought they were still close. And she showed that she and Destiny continued to communicate through text messages. So she was caught off guard when Destiny called her out at the reunion. Destiny told Carlos King that she wasn’t sure about the status of their friendship. While that rubbed Melody the wrong way, the last straw was Destiny’s conversation with LaTisha Scott in the hotel room. Melody overheard the conversation. She felt it was shady for Destiny to discuss her with LaTisha since she and LaTisha aren’t on good terms.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO