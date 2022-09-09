ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audra Frimpong Puts Toya Bush-Harris on Blast + ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast Isn’t Impressed?

urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old

Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Drew Sidora Drags Sheree Whitfield + Calls Her Relationship with Martell Holt Fake

Drew Sidora and Sheree Whitfield have been struggling to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora have been clashing on the current season. It all started after Drew repeated what her assistant told her. He accused Sheree of not paying him while he worked for her. Drew repeated this to Kandi Burruss. And she questioned how she should approach this since she was just getting to know Sheree. Kandi then shared this with Kenya Moore. Then it made its way back to Sheree thanks to Kenya. So Sheree took it as Drew was coming for her unprovoked. Eventually, things only got messier because Sheree’s friend got involved.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Quad Webb Comes for Dr. Eugene Harris + Toya Bush-Harris Goes All the Way Off

Toya Bush-Harris isn’t a stranger to feuds. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris is a hot topic on social media thanks to the current season. Of course, people had a lot to say about Toya and Dr. Eugene Harris selling their custom-built house. However, the couple clapped back at the speculation. And they said they were just taking advantage of the real estate boom. Regardless, people continue to come for them. Newbie Audra Frimpong even accused them of lying about making a million from the sale. But Toya continues to brush this off. On the recent episode, Toya came to the conclusion that Audra cares way too much about her finances.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Recap: Kenya Puts Martell on Blast + Sheree Admits She Ignores Red Flags

On part one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, the group is surprised that it is Sheree and Marlo who secured the seats next to Andy. Of course, this is the first time for both. But they don’t waste any time getting straight to business. When it comes to Sheree and Kandi, Sheree doesn’t remember shading Kandi on the current season. But she does take issue with the things Kandi said on “Speak On It.” However, Kandi says she will always return the energy she receives.
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Destiny Payton Denies Being Intimate with Martell Holt + Explains Not Paying Back Melody Holt

LAMH fans are very opinionated about Melody Holt and Destiny Payton’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton had a controversial fallout with Melody Holt. She said things were great between them until Melody stopped calling her as much. However, Melody thought they were still close. And she showed that she and Destiny continued to communicate through text messages. So she was caught off guard when Destiny called her out at the reunion. Destiny told Carlos King that she wasn’t sure about the status of their friendship. While that rubbed Melody the wrong way, the last straw was Destiny’s conversation with LaTisha Scott in the hotel room. Melody overheard the conversation. She felt it was shady for Destiny to discuss her with LaTisha since she and LaTisha aren’t on good terms.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES

