Massachusetts State

House Digest

Is Living In A Tiny House Really Cheaper?

Questions about the practicality of tiny homes are frequently asked. One question many wonder about is the cost: Is it really a cheaper path to homeownership?
HOUSING
SFGate

Sanitation solutions for tiny houses and other nontraditional homes

(BPT) - Since the real estate market started heating up and as the pandemic lingers, alternative housing options are seriously trending. Remote work has opened possibilities for living almost anywhere, even while traveling, which has led to increased interest in options like tiny houses. A recent survey by Fidelity National...
HOUSING
Robb Report

This Design-Forward $27.5 Million Hamptons Estate Sprawls Across 44 Acres of Open Farm

Luxury real estate demand in the Hamptons hasn’t slowed down, which makes this one-of-a-kind Water Mill property on Mecox Road even more desirable. Sprawling over 44 acres of open farm, this modern, design-forward home is surrounded by immaculate lush landscaping and mature trees with endless views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.  The home, currently under construction, is on the market for $27.5 million and, when finished, will have 11,000 square feet of living space. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over three levels with ocean views in nearly every room. The home has a floating spiral staircase...
REAL ESTATE
House Digest

The Design Trend Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Ready To Put To Bed

Mina Starsiak Hawk has transformed hundreds of homes with her mother, Karen Laine, on the HGTV show "Good Bones." The pair renovates homes in their hometown of Indianapolis (via HGTV) and often try out new trends to make their homes more appealing to potential buyers. Because of that, Starsiak Hawk is well-versed in what helps a home sell, what people are loving, and conversely, what trends might need to be put to rest.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
homedit.com

12 Popular Curtain Tops: A Guide to Understanding Different Styles

Curtain tops are a distinguishing characteristic of various curtain styles. From structured pleats to industrial grommets, there are such varied designs that you can choose from. Curtain tops have a significant impact on the style of the room, but you shouldn’t feel confined by this. It is important to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows 'Make You Sleep Like a Baby,' and They're 50% Off

“These are by far the most comfortable pillows I ever used” Heading to bed is always a process — whether you have to snuggle under your bed sheets just so or spend a few minutes nursing a mug of hot tea. The same goes for finding the right pillow for you since the wrong kind can lead to serious discomfort.  So take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snag the Hoomqing Bed Pillows, which are currently a whopping 50 percent off — bringing the price down to...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Messy Linen Closet with Wire Shelves Gets a Whole New Look for $400

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a mostly utilitarian space, linen closets don’t have to look like they belong in a magazine spread. The most important thing is that it serves up the towels, bedding, or toiletries that you need to grab with ease. Having it look aesthetically pleasing is the cherry on top.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Basic Daily and Weekly Cleaning Checklists

A cleaning checklist can help you work through your home, covering often-forgot-about-areas. Starting a cleaning routine is one of the best things you can do to stay on top of messes. All it takes is a few minutes each evening to achieve a space that looks tidy and is easy to deep clean.
HOME & GARDEN

