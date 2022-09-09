Read full article on original website
Mario Munoz
5d ago
Lock them people up that’s why everything is so screwed up just my opinion
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
WIBW
RCPD arrest Aggieville aggravated battery suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department, with the assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division, arrested a man who is believed to be responsible for severely injuring a man behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. Jordan Owens, 25, of Fort Riley was arrested Wednesday afternoon for...
58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.
WIBW
Manhattan man’s motorcycle found after stolen while he was out of town
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s motorcycle has been found after it was stolen while he was out of town. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, officials were called to the 1400 block of University Dr. with reports of theft.
2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
WIBW
Nearly 60 arrested during joint court compliance operation in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 60 people were arrested during a joint court compliance operation in Topeka at the end of August. The Topeka Police Department says along with several county, state and federal partners - including the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation - conducted a court compliance operation between Aug. 26 and Sept. 12.
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
WIBW
Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas man jailed on a warrant for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident at a home in Atchison. On Monday, police arrested 39-year-old Colt C. Nidiffer, 39, Atchison, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On July 22, police...
WIBW
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - While a manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. has been called off, residents have been asked to continue to keep their doors locked. Late Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it called off a manhunt in the McFarland/Paxico area after the suspect was not found.
WIBW
Two behind bars after early-morning vehicle burglary near Landon Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after an early-morning vehicle burglary near the Landon Trail in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S Kansas Ave. with reports of a vehicle burglary.
Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
WIBW
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities were arrested by Topeka police early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side, authorities said. The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a...
Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City man killed in local head-on crash
A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
WIBW
RCPD looks for information on weekend theft, criminal damage cases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for information on multiple thefts and an open investigation involving a brick thrown through a woman’s window. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, officers were called to the 400 block of N 4th St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
WIBW
Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Comments / 5