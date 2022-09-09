Read full article on original website
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
Rain Records Fall, Remote Areas Hit by 100-mph Winds As Hurricane Kay Drenches County
San Diego’s heat wave gave way to storms from Hurricane Kay Friday as the region received an uncharacteristic drenching and even more unlikely high winds. Hurricane Kay, rising up from Baja California, weakened to a tropical storm late Thursday and shifted northwest over the ocean, but still had enough strength to bring San Diego County a weather spell seldom seen locally.
Crews Reach 40% Containment of 28,000-Acre Fairview Fire As Some Evacuees Cleared to Return
Rain generated by the remnants of Hurricane Kay helped firefighters slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet Friday. The assist from the weather allowed authorities to reach 40% containment of the blaze, burning southeast of Hemet. By 8 p.m. Friday, officials said the fire had grown to 28,307 acres.
Police, SWAT team called to Oceanside neighborhood
Oceanside, CA–Several police units and a SWAT team were called to an Oceanside neighborhood Monday prompting the closure of Fireside and Warner Street near Mission Avenue, according to authorities. The streets were closed due to an active police investigation on Fireside Street. Further details of the investigation were not...
N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding
N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Kay to bring showers, thunderstorms to San Diego
San Diego County is expected to see showers and thunderstorms as Kay shifts away from the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
Sheriff Searching for Man in Snow Boots Who Used Ax to Rob Lemon Grove Store
San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies are searching for a man who threatened a store clerk with an ax on Saturday. The suspect was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 3200 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, a watch commander said. He allegedly tried to steal items from the...
Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave
A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
Tropical Storm Kay: What you need to know
As Tropical Storm Kay continues to move towards Southern California, information is quickly coming in and changing.
Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo
A man was killed while crossing the street Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in the Rancho Bernardo area, San Diego Police Department announced.
Man hurt in freeway off-ramp crash
A man is in the hospital after crashing his car on a freeway off-ramp in Barrio Logan Saturday morning.
Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
Storms and Flooding Again on Sunday as Forecasters Warn of More Rain Monday
Showers and thunderstorms brought flooding in parts of San Diego County Sunday and could continue into the work week, the National Weather Service said. The chance of rain continue on Monday but with more isolated activity and less intensity as the atmosphere continues to dry out. “Chances for showers and...
Truck crashes in front of El Cajon home, passenger dies
A passenger died Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed in front of a home in El Cajon, police said.
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
TWO HOMICIDES IN LEMON GROVE
September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today. On September 11, just before 8:00 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies with the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation responded to reports of gunshots in the 2200 block of Washington Street in Lemon Grove. Deputies arrived on scene and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
