San Marcos, CA

Times of San Diego

Rain Records Fall, Remote Areas Hit by 100-mph Winds As Hurricane Kay Drenches County

San Diego’s heat wave gave way to storms from Hurricane Kay Friday as the region received an uncharacteristic drenching and even more unlikely high winds. Hurricane Kay, rising up from Baja California, weakened to a tropical storm late Thursday and shifted northwest over the ocean, but still had enough strength to bring San Diego County a weather spell seldom seen locally.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Police, SWAT team called to Oceanside neighborhood

Oceanside, CA–Several police units and a SWAT team were called to an Oceanside neighborhood Monday prompting the closure of Fireside and Warner Street near Mission Avenue, according to authorities. The streets were closed due to an active police investigation on Fireside Street. Further details of the investigation were not...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding

N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TWO HOMICIDES IN LEMON GROVE

September 12, 2022 (Lemon Grove)—The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating a pair of homicides that occurred in Lemon Grove yesterday and today. On September 11, just before 8:00 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies with the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation responded to reports of gunshots in the 2200 block of Washington Street in Lemon Grove. Deputies arrived on scene and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEMON GROVE, CA
kvcrnews.org

Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained

The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
HEMET, CA

