ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
USC News

Story #32: Rick Battistoni

Today we are featuring the story of a student who was part of JEP's very first cohort and has since gone on to an impressive career that has always put an emphasis on service-learning and community engagement. Rick Battistoni (’76) first participated during his Freshman year in 1972 as part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

Story #29: Henry Salvatori

Long-time USC trustee Henry Salvatori strongly believed that every citizen had a duty for service. He was known for saying, “Freedom is not free and we all must take responsibility for our society.”. It was this belief that led him to a life dedicated towards serving others. He felt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
USC News

USC Latinx Heritage Month to celebrate inclusivity starting Thursday

A monthlong celebration of Latinx Heritage Month begins Thursday with USC President Carol L. Folt, students, faculty and staff sharing their thoughts around this year’s theme of Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Community during a virtual kickoff event. The kickoff has a unique hybrid element this year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

USC’s Information Sciences Institute Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation

From a three-man shop in 1972 to a 400+ person Institute, ISI continues to lead the way in computing research. Fifty years ago, USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) was created to solve the world’s most difficult technical problems. At the time of its founding, the networking of computers – what would eventually result in the internet – would be the thrust of their work. ISI played a pivotal role in conceiving, designing and implementing the internet and its predecessor, ARPAnet.
MARINA DEL REY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy