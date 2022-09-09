Read full article on original website
Story #32: Rick Battistoni
Today we are featuring the story of a student who was part of JEP's very first cohort and has since gone on to an impressive career that has always put an emphasis on service-learning and community engagement. Rick Battistoni (’76) first participated during his Freshman year in 1972 as part...
Title IX contributed to gains in entertainment fields, USC School of Cinematic Arts dean says
Title IX — the landmark legislation that prohibits sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding — was signed into law on June 23, 1972. In recognition of this anniversary, we’ll be profiling Trojan Title IX trailblazers throughout the year. As USC’s longest serving dean, Elizabeth...
USC-LADWP agreement taps into offsite solar power for the university and its neighbors
USC will obtain 25% of its electricity from solar-generated power and contribute to new solar programs that expand opportunities for disadvantaged communities to access affordable clean energy — all under a new agreement with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The 20-year agreement approved by the L.A....
Story #29: Henry Salvatori
Long-time USC trustee Henry Salvatori strongly believed that every citizen had a duty for service. He was known for saying, “Freedom is not free and we all must take responsibility for our society.”. It was this belief that led him to a life dedicated towards serving others. He felt...
USC Multilingual Student Film Festival: A Day in the Life of a USC Language Student
Students create an original video utilizing the theme, "a day in the life of a USC student". USC Multilingual Student Film Festival is an initiative of the Center for Languages and Cultures. It is a fun competition among students who are registered in language study at USC. Students create an...
USC Latinx Heritage Month to celebrate inclusivity starting Thursday
A monthlong celebration of Latinx Heritage Month begins Thursday with USC President Carol L. Folt, students, faculty and staff sharing their thoughts around this year’s theme of Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Community during a virtual kickoff event. The kickoff has a unique hybrid element this year...
USC’s Information Sciences Institute Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation
From a three-man shop in 1972 to a 400+ person Institute, ISI continues to lead the way in computing research. Fifty years ago, USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) was created to solve the world’s most difficult technical problems. At the time of its founding, the networking of computers – what would eventually result in the internet – would be the thrust of their work. ISI played a pivotal role in conceiving, designing and implementing the internet and its predecessor, ARPAnet.
