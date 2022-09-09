From a three-man shop in 1972 to a 400+ person Institute, ISI continues to lead the way in computing research. Fifty years ago, USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI) was created to solve the world’s most difficult technical problems. At the time of its founding, the networking of computers – what would eventually result in the internet – would be the thrust of their work. ISI played a pivotal role in conceiving, designing and implementing the internet and its predecessor, ARPAnet.

MARINA DEL REY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO