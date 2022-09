MIAMI - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to Fox News. FoxNews.com said, "DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states." "Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital. Click here to read the full story. The Martha Vineyard Times said, "a group 50 Venezuelan migrants, some of them children, landed on the island Wednesday." The local paper said some had come from Texas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO