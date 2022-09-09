LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The cast of Vampire Academy, premiering Thursday on Peacock, said most of the actors auditioned for multiple roles before being cast. Based on the books by Richelle Mead, Vampire Academy stars Daniela Nieves, 25, as vampire Lissa Dragomir and Sisi Stringer, 25, as her protector, Rose.

