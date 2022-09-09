Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Toronto's New Hovercraft Will Get You To Niagara Wine Country In 30 Minutes & Here's How
Have you been stuck in traffic on the Burlington Skyway Bridge recently and wondered if there was a faster way to get around the Golden Horseshoe?. Well, commuters, you might want to listen up because a new hovercraft is coming to town, and it will save you a lot of time on the highways.
Narcity
Toronto Is Mourning The Loss Of A 'Gentleman' Police Officer & Father Shot On Lunch Break
The GTA is mourning the loss of Andrew Hong, the Toronto police constable who was killed in an "ambush attack" on Monday afternoon. According to Toronto police chief James Ramer, the 48-year-old traffic service officer was in Mississauga participating in a "joint training exercise" when he was shot at "close range" and died at the scene.
Narcity
This Farm Near Toronto Is A Dreamy Pumpkin Village & Has A Riverside Cabin Full Of Treats
The festive day trip of your dreams is waiting at a whimsical fall farm near Toronto that even the Sanderson sisters would be fond of. Carl Laidlaw Orchards has stunning rows of trees where you can pick your own apples and after Thanksgiving, it turns into a Halloween spectacle. Have...
Narcity
These 5 Stunning Downtown Toronto Condos Are Selling For Under $500K & One Is Pretty Big
Is Toronto your ride-or-die? Are you looking for a way to put roots down in the 6ix without winning the lottery? Are you sick of being baited by questions? Well, then. Let's look at condos. According to Strata, the city's condo market has dropped by 9% since February, a shift...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
A UK Family Is Trying To Decide If They Should Move To BC Or Ontario & Got Some Local Advice
This U.K. family has the opportunity to move to B.C. or Ontario for work and they're asking locals, through a B.C. Reddit thread, for some advice. People came through to let them know which province would be the best for them to settle down in, and some even got heated.
Narcity
This Ontario Lookout Tower Has Scenic Views Of Fall Leaves & It's A Short Hike To Get There
You can admire the fall colours from above at this stunning lookout spot in Ontario. Sager Conservation Area is two hours from Toronto and has a scenic lookout tower that won't take you long to reach. The structure is one of the highest points in the area and you'll enjoy...
Narcity
This Alberta Town Has A Magical Stargazing Festival This Fall & The Views Look So Surreal
The nights might sadly be getting longer, but this Alberta town is making the most of the dark skies with a whole festival dedicated to stargazing. Jasper Dark Sky Festival is coming to the town in October and visitors will be able to check out the magical nighttime skies over mountains and lakes and there's even a chance of seeing the green glow of the Aurora Borealis.
Narcity
This Skinny Toronto House Is Listed For Almost $2M & Has A Toilet In The Bedroom
Getting up to pee in the middle of the night is a universal issue, and this Toronto home may have the solution. If you have about $2 million to spare, you could become the owner of a unique property that happens to have a toilet in one of its bedrooms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
Anna Kendrick Got Stuck In An Elevator During TIFF & It Looked Like A Nightmare (VIDEO)
Suppose your worst fear is getting stuck in an elevator, which is understandable. But, what if Anna Kendrick's there too?. The Alice, Darling star found herself in that exact pickle on Sunday afternoon after the lift she was using, uhm, just stopped working. So much for that carefully organized schedule!
Narcity
This Cute Pumpkin Farm Near Toronto Has A Valley Of Fall Colours & A Hidden Witch's Lair
Fall is right on the doorstep, and if you're already having pumpkin-filled dreams, then you'll want to take a trip to this cute farm near Toronto. Knox Pumpkin Farm is an enchanting fall destination located in Hampton, about an hour from Toronto. The historic venue is open daily from September 24 to October 31 for all your autumn adventures.
Narcity
Ottawa's Castle Has A Swanky New Bar With Boozy Drinks & Weekly DJ Parties
The Fairmont Château Laurier, known as Ottawa's castle, is a dreamy spot to enjoy a cocktail, a meal or spend the night. The hotel opened a new cocktail bar called The Reading Lounge on September 9, and you can enjoy boozy drinks, small plates, and weekly events. It has a different atmosphere from the hotel's other dining venues, Zoe's lounge and La Terrasse patio.
Narcity
This Small Town In BC Has A 'Unique Glamping Experience' Right On The Ocean & It's Stunning
This small town in B.C. has a super unique glamping retreat that floats right on the Pacific Ocean and it's the coolest thing you'll see all day. The Airbnb stay in Tofino, B.C., is called Lagoon Float Camp and once you see the photos, you'll be wanting to book a trip to this secluded spot ASAP.
Narcity
A Calgary Restaurant Was Closed Down Due To A 'Significant Cockroach Infestation'
A Calgary pub and restaurant has been temporarily closed after "multiple live cockroaches" were found on the premises during an Alberta Health Services inspection. The Pig & Duke Neighbourhood Pub location at 12 Avenue S.W. was ordered to temporarily close down by AHS after inspectors found cockroaches in food preparation areas, among other Public Health Act violations.
Narcity
Double Shooting In Mississauga & Milton Leaves 2 Dead With 3 In Hospital
Greater Toronto Area police issued an emergency alert to residents on Monday warning them to be on the lookout for a black Jeep Cherokee following two shootings in Mississauga and Milton. The police caught the shooter, who was later pronounced dead in Hamilton. "There was an interaction and officers shot...
Narcity
Toronto’s New Caribbean-Inspired Restaurant Has Island Flavours & Tropical Vibes (PHOTOS)
You can dine like you're on an island vacay at this new restaurant in Toronto. Miss Likklemore's is a Caribbean-inspired restaurant that has just opened on King Street West, and if you're looking for tropical vibes and upscale dishes, then you'll want to check it out. If the name sounds...
Narcity
Canada's New Fall Forecast Predicts 'An Extended Summer Season' But Snow Will Creep In
A new fall forecast for Canada has been released, and it's expected that there will be "an extended summer season," but that doesn't mean snow won't creep in!. The Weather Network's fall forecast for 2022 is calling for the start of autumn to be "gentle" in most of Canada, with "extended periods of pleasant fall weather" lasting well into October.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You Should Drag Yourself To The Pumps
Do you shamelessly use coupons because you hate missing out on savings? Well, you should probably heed Ontario's latest gas predictions then, friend. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pumps will rise by 2 cents on Thursday, bringing totals up to 148.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
Narcity
Here's Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Toronto For 2022
The time has come! Canada's first and only Michelin Guide has just launched in Toronto, and you can now visit Michelin-starred restaurants across the city. The list was revealed at the Michelin Star Revelation in Toronto on Tuesday evening, with 12 restaurants awarded one star, and one restaurant taking home two stars. No Toronto restaurants qualified for three stars this year.
Narcity
Toronto Police Returned 2 Dogs To Their Owner After They Were Stolen At Knifepoint
A dog owner's nightmare has finally ended thanks to the Toronto police's safe return of two pups. According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), members of its 52 Division located the two dogs in the Queen Street East and Bond Street area last Friday. "Both dogs appeared to be in good...
Narcity
Typhoon Merbok Could Impact Ontario's Weather & Bring Record-Breaking Warmth
When looking at Ontario's weather forecast, you hardly ever see the word "typhoon" or "tropical," but when you do, you know you're in for some vibes. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the arrival of Typhoon Merbok in the Pacific could make this September a memorable moment for the province, thanks to its amplification of peak summer conditions.
Comments / 0