ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Mess#Public Transit#Toronto Police Service#Scotiabank Arena#Boomers
Narcity

This Alberta Town Has A Magical Stargazing Festival This Fall & The Views Look So Surreal

The nights might sadly be getting longer, but this Alberta town is making the most of the dark skies with a whole festival dedicated to stargazing. Jasper Dark Sky Festival is coming to the town in October and visitors will be able to check out the magical nighttime skies over mountains and lakes and there's even a chance of seeing the green glow of the Aurora Borealis.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Biking
Narcity

This Cute Pumpkin Farm Near Toronto Has A Valley Of Fall Colours & A Hidden Witch's Lair

Fall is right on the doorstep, and if you're already having pumpkin-filled dreams, then you'll want to take a trip to this cute farm near Toronto. Knox Pumpkin Farm is an enchanting fall destination located in Hampton, about an hour from Toronto. The historic venue is open daily from September 24 to October 31 for all your autumn adventures.
TRAVEL
Narcity

Ottawa's Castle Has A Swanky New Bar With Boozy Drinks & Weekly DJ Parties

The Fairmont Château Laurier, known as Ottawa's castle, is a dreamy spot to enjoy a cocktail, a meal or spend the night. The hotel opened a new cocktail bar called The Reading Lounge on September 9, and you can enjoy boozy drinks, small plates, and weekly events. It has a different atmosphere from the hotel's other dining venues, Zoe's lounge and La Terrasse patio.
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

A Calgary Restaurant Was Closed Down Due To A 'Significant Cockroach Infestation'

A Calgary pub and restaurant has been temporarily closed after "multiple live cockroaches" were found on the premises during an Alberta Health Services inspection. The Pig & Duke Neighbourhood Pub location at 12 Avenue S.W. was ordered to temporarily close down by AHS after inspectors found cockroaches in food preparation areas, among other Public Health Act violations.
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You Should Drag Yourself To The Pumps

Do you shamelessly use coupons because you hate missing out on savings? Well, you should probably heed Ontario's latest gas predictions then, friend. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pumps will rise by 2 cents on Thursday, bringing totals up to 148.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
TRAFFIC
Narcity

Here's Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Toronto For 2022

The time has come! Canada's first and only Michelin Guide has just launched in Toronto, and you can now visit Michelin-starred restaurants across the city. The list was revealed at the Michelin Star Revelation in Toronto on Tuesday evening, with 12 restaurants awarded one star, and one restaurant taking home two stars. No Toronto restaurants qualified for three stars this year.
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

Typhoon Merbok Could Impact Ontario's Weather & Bring Record-Breaking Warmth

When looking at Ontario's weather forecast, you hardly ever see the word "typhoon" or "tropical," but when you do, you know you're in for some vibes. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the arrival of Typhoon Merbok in the Pacific could make this September a memorable moment for the province, thanks to its amplification of peak summer conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy