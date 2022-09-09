Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Husband dubbed ‘true life partner’ for supporting his wife while up all night with the baby
A father’s way of supporting his wife is going viral on Reddit. A baby monitor captured the moment a dad showed up for his wife in the middle of the night. The video was posted on Reddit’s “Made Me Smile” forum with the user saying, “this is a true life partner.” It racked up over 94,000 upvotes.
intheknow.com
Adorable toddler ‘gossips’ about life at her grandma’s house
This TikTok parent caught her toddler daughter “gossiping” to a friend and the subject matter was so adorable!. Lindsay Ann (@thelindsayann) is a mom and TikToker who shares videos of her adorably sassy toddler Kinsley and her sweet baby Ryker. @thelindsayann. Toddler Gossip #funnytoddlers #funnytoddler #funnykids #toddlervideos #kidjokes...
KIDS・
intheknow.com
Couple outsmarts dog with clever food trick to get her to take her pill
This couple found the perfect way to trick their dog into taking her medication. Sometimes parents have to sneak a pill into some dessert for their kiddos, and sometimes dog parents have to orchestrate an entire kitchen subplot for their doggos. The humans behind the TikTok account @thedaisydoodlegirl shared their unique way of getting their golden doodle Daisy to eat her treat-covered-pill.
PETS・
Comments / 0