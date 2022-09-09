Read full article on original website
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Whether carrying the ball or making a lightning-fast recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Cam Akers’ brief NFL career has been all about getting places in a hurry. So when Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said last week that he wanted more urgency from his top running back, the football world was surprised — and so was Akers, it turns out. But Akers is taking in stride McVay’s callout and his lack of playing time in the Rams’ season-opening blowout loss to Buffalo. Akers got just three carries for no yards. “If Coach don’t think I’m being urgent enough, just be more urgent,” Akers said Wednesday. “That’s what it came down to. ... Whatever Coach says, man, I’m going to take it in and learn from it. Whatever you want to say, I’m going to take it and learn from it and go from there, whether I think it’s right or not. Maybe I’m not always right, you know?”
NFL Week 2 Best Teaser
Week 1 featured more upsets than most could have expected, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should strictly ride underdogs for Week 2. Especially when it comes to a teaser. Last week's teaser missed by just one point — darn you Rodrigo Blankenship — but it's still OK to trust a couple of teams to win outright in your teaser for this week.
