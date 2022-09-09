Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
MarketWise Insider Porter Stansberry Now Owns 5.6% After Latest $832k Purchase
Last Friday, after market close a Form 4 was filed for independent investment research firm MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) relating to the purchase of additional shares by insider Frank Porter Stansberry. Frank Porter Stansbarry is an American Financial publisher and author who founded Stansberry Research in 1999. Stansberry is known for a...
ValueWalk
Whitney Tilson: The Three Most Dangerous Words In Investing
Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the three most dangerous words in investing. The common cliche on Wall Street is that the four most dangerous words in investing are, ‘This time is different’…. But I’ve found a three-word phrase that’s uttered just as frequently… and is arguably...
ValueWalk
These 5 Funds Have The Largest Short Positions In AMC Entertainment
Discusses each of the funds and movements of the positions over time. Today, Fintel analysts uncover which funds have the largest short positions in the movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). The short data has been provided from the Fintel research platform’s Net Long/Short Value Page for AMC. Ever...
ValueWalk
3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
S&P 500 component Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is among the market’s best performers, outrunning its index by a wide margin. Energy continues to be a sector that’s home to stocks living up to the name, while others continue to languish. Year-to-date, Devon has advanced 64.20%, boosted more recently by...
ValueWalk
Why Are Solar Stocks Rallying
Clean energy equities have been on a rise with some shares up nearly 100% in just a few weeks. The surge in solar stocks was fueled by the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last month. The newly-introduced bill is likely to fuel the demand for solar panels with...
ValueWalk
Hedge Fund Returns Down -0.6% In August 2022
The monthly Hedge Fund Report for April 2022 from the Citco group of companies (Citco), the asset servicer with $1.8 trillion in assets under administration (AuA). Hedge fund performance dipped marginally in August, with funds in the Equities and Multi-Strategy categories seeing declines in performance which countered gains made by most other types of strategy.
ValueWalk
Third Point Backtracks On ESPN
What’s New In Activism – Third Point Backtracks On ESPN. Third Point Partners’ Dan Loeb backtracked on his push for a spinoff of sports broadcaster ESPN after parent Walt Disney rejected the idea. Over the weekend, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek told several media outlets that he...
ValueWalk
Managing Permanent Loss of Capital
In investing, there are 2 schools of thoughts about risk:. The volatility school that views variance as risk. The permanent loss of capital school that views risk as a permanent reduction of the amount invested. The volatility school has strong academic credentials. This branch of finance theory has developed to...
