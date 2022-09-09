ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

MarketWise Insider Porter Stansberry Now Owns 5.6% After Latest $832k Purchase

Last Friday, after market close a Form 4 was filed for independent investment research firm MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) relating to the purchase of additional shares by insider Frank Porter Stansberry. Frank Porter Stansbarry is an American Financial publisher and author who founded Stansberry Research in 1999. Stansberry is known for a...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Whitney Tilson: The Three Most Dangerous Words In Investing

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the three most dangerous words in investing. The common cliche on Wall Street is that the four most dangerous words in investing are, ‘This time is different’…. But I’ve found a three-word phrase that’s uttered just as frequently… and is arguably...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

These 5 Funds Have The Largest Short Positions In AMC Entertainment

Discusses each of the funds and movements of the positions over time. Today, Fintel analysts uncover which funds have the largest short positions in the movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). The short data has been provided from the Fintel research platform’s Net Long/Short Value Page for AMC. Ever...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns

S&P 500 component Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is among the market’s best performers, outrunning its index by a wide margin. Energy continues to be a sector that’s home to stocks living up to the name, while others continue to languish. Year-to-date, Devon has advanced 64.20%, boosted more recently by...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Why Are Solar Stocks Rallying

Clean energy equities have been on a rise with some shares up nearly 100% in just a few weeks. The surge in solar stocks was fueled by the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last month. The newly-introduced bill is likely to fuel the demand for solar panels with...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Hedge Fund Returns Down -0.6% In August 2022

The monthly Hedge Fund Report for April 2022 from the Citco group of companies (Citco), the asset servicer with $1.8 trillion in assets under administration (AuA). Hedge fund performance dipped marginally in August, with funds in the Equities and Multi-Strategy categories seeing declines in performance which countered gains made by most other types of strategy.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Third Point Backtracks On ESPN

What’s New In Activism – Third Point Backtracks On ESPN. Third Point Partners’ Dan Loeb backtracked on his push for a spinoff of sports broadcaster ESPN after parent Walt Disney rejected the idea. Over the weekend, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek told several media outlets that he...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Managing Permanent Loss of Capital

In investing, there are 2 schools of thoughts about risk:. The volatility school that views variance as risk. The permanent loss of capital school that views risk as a permanent reduction of the amount invested. The volatility school has strong academic credentials. This branch of finance theory has developed to...
MARKETS

